Cowboys survive late Lions flurry, extend home winning streak to 16 games - The Boston Globe
COWBOYS 20, LIONS 19

Cowboys survive late Lions flurry, extend home winning streak to 16 games

By SCHUYLER DIXON Associated Press,Updated December 30, 2023, 1 hour ago
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) did little wrong in an 13-catch, 227-yard game, but he did fumble the ball before crossing the goal line against Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor. The ball rolled into the Lions end zone and was ruled a touchback, but Lamb did haul in one touchdown.Sam Hodde/Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cowboys stopped the Lions on the third try of a 2-point conversion with 23 seconds remaining, preserving a 20-19 victory to extend their home winning streak to 16 games Saturday night.

On the first conversion try after Jared Goff’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff completed a pass to lineman Taylor Decker, but the Lions were called for illegal touching.

The Lions went for 2 again from the 7-yard line and were stopped on an interception that didn’t even reach the end zone, but the Cowboys were called for offside.

On the final attempt, Goff’s pass to Josh Reynolds was incomplete, finishing off the Dallas celebration of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson’s induction into the team’s ring of honor at halftime.

CeeDee Lamb caught a 92-yard touchdown that was the second-longest pass in club history — behind the 95-yard connection in 1966 between two ring of honor members in Don Meredith and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Bob Hayes.

Dallas went ahead 17-13 on Brandin Cooks’ scoring catch from Prescott, and the Cowboys extended the lead to seven on Brandon Aubrey’s record 35th field goal without a miss to start a career.

Goff’s second interception set up Aubrey’s kick, but he led the Lions 75 yards in nine plays to St. Brown’s TD catch. Goff finished 19 for 34 for 271 yards with a TD and two interceptions.

Prescott finished 26 for 38 with an interception.

