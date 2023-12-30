Cowboys survive late Lions flurry, extend home winning streak to 16 games

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cowboys stopped the Lions on the third try of a 2-point conversion with 23 seconds remaining, preserving a 20-19 victory to extend their home winning streak to 16 games Saturday night.

On the first conversion try after Jared Goff’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff completed a pass to lineman Taylor Decker, but the Lions were called for illegal touching.

The Lions went for 2 again from the 7-yard line and were stopped on an interception that didn’t even reach the end zone, but the Cowboys were called for offside.