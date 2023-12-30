Five things to know about new Red Sox second baseman Vaughn Grissom

Here are five things to know about the new Boston second baseman:

Grissom will most likely play second base for Boston in 2024 despite playing shortstop the majority of this past season.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made his second big trade this offseason, dealing starting pitcher Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom on Saturday.

Grissom hit his first career home run at Fenway Park.

The new guy in town already knows a thing or two about succeeding in front of Red Sox fans.

In his major league debut at Fenway Park on Aug. 10, 2022, Grissom hit a 432-foot, two-run home run off Darwinzon Hernandez in the seventh inning that flew well over the Green Monster.

The righthanded batter flipped his bat, making an impact at just 21 years old.

“That was like a ‘We made it’ moment, I guess,” Grissom said postgame. “Like a ‘We did it’ type of feeling.”

He made history in his first big league game.

Not only did he hit a home run, he stole a base.

He singled in the ninth inning and promptly stole second. Grissom made history by doing so, becoming the youngest player in major league history to hit a ball out of the park and record a steal in their debut.

The then-No. 1 ranked prospect in the Braves’ minor league system was the 11th player to accomplish the feat.

Grissom didn’t play at Triple A before being called up in 2022.

You wouldn’t have known it based on his historic debut, but Grissom hadn’t made it to the highest developmental level before getting called up.

Atlanta promoted him to the big leagues before he got a chance to compete in Triple A.

The Braves manager at the time, Brian Snitker, was impressed with Grissom’s historic debut.

“He just seemed like a kid on the playground, pretty much just having a ball,” Snitker said. “It’s genuine. That guy just really likes to play baseball … He did everything. He did great. Nothing fazed him. That power is real.”

He turns 23 years old on Friday.

Boston acquired an extremely young player in exchange for the 34-year-old Sale. Grissom turns 23 on Friday.

He was selected by the Braves in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft and opted to sign out of high school. Grissom had originally committed to Florida International University.

Grissom slashed .330/.419/.501 in Triple-A in 2023.

While Grissom may have avoided playing in Triple A in 2022, he began the 2023 season there with the Gwinnett Stripers, where he made the most of his opportunity as a 22-year-old.

Grissom slashed .330/.419/.501 and owned a .920 OPS over 102 games. He logged 61 RBIs, 36 doubles, and 8 home runs in 397 at-bats.

Grissom’s high on-base percentage was aided by his 45-game on-base streak, which lasted from June 28 to Sept. 19.

The righty recorded a hit far more often than he struck out, finishing with 131 hits and 56 strikeouts in 2023.

Boston surely feels Grissom has high upside and can produce while being under team control for the next six years.