Kerri Finneran leads the charge as Central Catholic girls’ basketball tops Andover for Commonwealth Motors title

With 1:02 remaining, and Central Catholic clinging to a two-point lead against Andover, the junior guard/forward slid in at the final second to take a crucial charge. Finneran let out an enthusiastic scream, then hit two free throws to help the Raiders secure a 36-32 victory in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic championship game at Merrimack College.

NORTH ANDOVER — Kerri Finneran poured in 18 points Saturday, but her most pivotal play of the night came on the defensive end.

Central Catholic junior Kerri Finneran, who led the way with 18 points, passes out of an Andover double-team during the second half of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic championship game at Merrimack College in North Andover.

“We told them charges are game changers,” Central Catholic coach Casey Grange said. “That one literally turned the game around. It took a lot of courage. I’m really proud of her.”

The top-seeded, No. 17 Raiders (5-1) handed the third-seeded, No. 16 Warriors (4-1) their first loss since 2022. Central Catholic withstood a late Andover surge to defeat the defending Division 1 state champs after seven straight head-to-head losses, and win the tournament for the first time.

Finneran earned MVP honors, finding a rhythm along the baseline and consistently finishing in traffic. She added 13 rebounds, punishing the Warriors inside with a unique blend of strength and touch against their nemesis.

“We’ve come such a long way,” Finneran said. “We knew from the start that we had it in us.”

Finneran showed her versatility early, capping an eight-point first quarter with an acrobatic layup in the final seconds. Central Catholic built a 16-12 edge, withstanding sizzling outside shooting from Cate Margolis (10 points) to pull ahead.

The second quarter was a defensive battle, as both teams wreaked havoc with their press, dove for loose balls, and imposed their will in the paint. Aniela Kwo converted late to give the Raiders a 20-16 halftime edge, and a steady stream of blood trickled down her right cheek as she came off the floor. Grange was fairly certain she’d need stitches, but Kwo didn’t seem to mind.

It was no surprise that in a rivalry game, a championship game, and an evenly matched game, gritty hustle plays dictated the action the entire way.

Central Catholic built a 31-21 cushion entering the final quarter, but the Raiders knew no lead was safe. Andover freshman Elizabeth LaRovere started the fourth with back-to-back buckets, and Ella Vidoni buried a 3 to fuel a 10-1 run. But Finneran then responded with a hoop of her own, and the defensive heroics.

“Credit Central,” Andover coach Alan Hibino said. “They executed their game plan. They were really aggressive on the boards and really aggressive overall. They played how they play. Kerri Finneran was fantastic.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.