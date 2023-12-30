Patriots put JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve, ending wide receiver’s first season in New England

Smith-Schuster finished the 2023 season with 29 receptions on 47 targets for 260 yards and a touchdown. The underwhelming numbers are a disappointing start to his tenure in New England. This past offseason, the Patriots elected to part ways with homegrown slot receiver Jakobi Meyers and instead sign Smith-Schuster to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million.

The team had already ruled out Smith-Schuster for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills because of an ankle injury that also sidelined him in Weeks 15 and 16. Now, he will miss New England’s season finale next Sunday against the New York Jets, too.

The Patriots placed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve Saturday, prematurely ending his first season in New England.

He was supposed to play an important role in reviving New England’s passing attack, but has not lived up to expectations, in part because of injuries. If the Patriots want to part ways with Smith-Schuster next season, they’ll likely have to do so via trade. Releasing him before June 1 creates $12.27 million in dead money and eats up $1.67 million in salary cap space.

Releasing him after June 1 creates $9.63 million in dead money and opens $1 million in cap space. A trade before June 1, on the other hand, creates $5.27 million indead money and opens $5.36 million in cap room. A trade after June 1would benefit the team the most, generating just $2.63 million in dead money while freeing up $8 million in cap space.

With Smith-Schuster sidelined, rookie DeMario Douglas and veteran DeVante Parker will likely remain quarterback Bailey Zappe’s favorite targets. Second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton could also get an opportunity to earn more snaps.

Peppers, Boutte ruled out

The Patriots have ruled out safety Jabrill Peppers and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The team initially listed Peppers as questionable with a hamstring injury before downgrading him to out. Peppers, who has emerged as a leader both on and off the field this season, also missed last week’s game against Denver. He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday beforere turning in a limited capacity on Friday.

Peppers has already reached multiple playing time incentives this season, having been on the field for at least 40, 50, 60, and 70 percent of the defense’s snaps, but will need to suit up for Week 18 in order to clinch 80 percent.

Without Peppers, the Patriots will certainly hope safeties Kyle Dugger and Myles Bryant are able to go. Both players are listed as questionable. Dugger, who has not missed a defensive snap in nine games, missed Friday’s practice with an illness, while Bryant is dealing with a chest injury.

Boutte, meanwhile, did not have an injury designation headed into the weekend, but came down with an illness. He did not practice on Thursday because of personal reasons but returned Friday as a full participant.

New England’s available wide receivers on Sunday are DeMarioDouglas, DeVante Parker, Jalen Reagor, and Tyquan Thornton

Hunter on travel party

The fact that the Patriots did not rule out tight end Hunter Henry means he will travel with the team to Buffalo.

Henry missed his first game as a Patriot last week with a knee injury suffered in Week 15. Special teams captain Matthew Slater also has a chance to play, after missing his first game since 2017 last week. Slater practiced in a limited capacity all week because of his hamstring.

Other players questionable for Sunday are defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (knee) and Shaun Wade (hip).

