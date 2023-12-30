Report: Raptors trading OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, draft pick

Shams Charania adds that the Raptors will send guard Malachi Flynn to the Knicks in the deal.

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade that would send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and draft compensation, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . Wojnarowski also reports that Toronto will receive a 2024 second-round pick from New York (via Detroit).

The Raptors are just 3-9 in December (12-19 overall) following Friday’s narrow loss to the Celtics.

Anunoby is averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old was the NBA’s steals champion last season and landed on the All-Defensive second team. Per Wojnarowski, the Knicks had been pursuing the 6-7 wing for some time; Anunoby will also be a free agent next summer. Achiuwa, a 24-year-old big, is averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, but played just two minutes in Toronto’s Friday defeat.

Barrett, the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in his fifth season with New York. Quickley was averaging 15.0 points off the bench and finished second in voting for Sixth Man of the Year last season.





