Gone but not forgotten: Recalling the sports figures who died in 2023

Jan. 2 at age 91 . Baseball coach who won more than 1,400 games and two national championships at Texas.

Some of the notable figures from the world of sports who died in 2023:

Art McNally

Jan. 2 at age 97. First on-field NFL official to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rosi Mittermaier

Jan. 4 at age 72. West German skier who won gold medals in the downhill and slalom in the 1976 Olympics.

Nate Colbert

Jan. 5 at age 76. Slugging first baseman who was the first prominent star of the expansion San Diego Padres and is still their franchise leader in career home runs.

Bill Campbell

Jan. 6 at age 74. Closer who recorded 31 saves for the Red Sox in 1977 after being the first big-money free agent ever signed by the team.

Dick Savitt

Jan. 6 at age 95. Tennis Hall of Famer who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 1951, then retired from the game in 1952 at age 25.

Charles White

Jan. 11 at age 64. Heisman Trophy-winning running back (1979) who is still USC’s career rushing leader and led the NFL in rushing with the Rams in 1987.

Charles White wraps his arms around the Heisman Trophy won by O.J. Simpson in 1968 after White was announced as the winner of the 1979 Heisman Trophy. Wally Fong/Associated Press

Lee Tinsley

Jan. 12 at age 53. Outfielder who played parts of three seasons (1994-96) with the Red Sox.

Billy Evans

Jan. 12 at age 75. Playmaking point guard who led BC to the NIT championship game in 1969 and holds the school record for career assists.

Gerrie Coetzee

Jan. 12 at age 67. South African boxer who was the first from his continent to win a world heavyweight title and who defied his country’s racist laws during the height of apartheid.

Gerrie Coetzee (right) battled John Tate in a heavyweight title fight in 1979.

Gino Odjick

Jan. 15 at age 52. Hard-nosed Canucks winger who was a fan favorite in Vancouver.

Frank Thomas

Jan. 16 at age 93. Slugging outfielder/first baseman/third baseman who made three All-Star teams with the Pirates and was an original New York Met in 1962.

Chris Ford

Jan. 17 at age 74. Part of three Celtics champion teams as a player (1981) and assistant coach (1984, 1986) who also was an NBA head coach for 10 seasons, five with Boston (1990-95).

In addition to the Celtics, Chris Ford also coached the Bucks, 76ers, and Clippers. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Sal Bando

Jan. 20 at age 78. Third baseman and captain of the Oakland A’s three World Series champion teams in the 1970s.

Sal Bando slammed a double against the Reds in the 1972 World Series. Associated Press

Billy Packer

Jan. 26 at age 82. Legendary college basketball commentator who was the lead TV analyst for 34 consecutive Final Fours.

Gary Peters

Jan. 26 at age 85. Lefthander who won 91 games for the White Sox — including 20 in 1964 — and finished his career with 33 wins for the Red Sox (1970-72).

Kyle Smaine

Jan. 29 at age 31. American freestyle skier who won gold in the halfpipe at the 2015 World Championships.

Bobby Beathard

Jan. 30 at age 86. Pro Football Hall of Fame executive who was part of four Super Bowl champion teams with Miami and Washington.

Greta Andersen

Feb. 6 at age 95. Olympic champion swimmer who found greater fame as a record-setting long-distance open-water swimmer.

Ted Lerner

Feb. 12 at age 92. Washington Nationals owner.

Conrad Dobler

Feb. 13 at age 72. All-Pro offensive lineman for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1970s notorious for a surly on-field persona.

Tim McCarver

Feb. 16 at age 81. All-Star catcher who played on two World Series champions with the St. Louis Cardinals and became a Hall of Fame broadcaster.

Tim McCarver (right) appeared with batterymate Bob Gibson before a 2017 game in St. Louis to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Cardinals' victory over the Red Sox in the 1967 World Series. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

John Veitch

Feb. 16 at age 77. Hall of Fame trainer of hard-luck thoroughbred Alydar, who narrowly lost all three Triple Crown races to Affirmed in 1978.

Don Blackburn

Feb. 17 at age 84. Left winger whose nine-year pro hockey career included a season with the Bruins (1962-63) and three with the WHA’s New England Whalers (1973-76).

Red McCombs

Feb. 19 at age 95. Former owner of the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Vikings.

Albie Pearson

Feb. 21 at age 88. 5-foot-5-inch outfielder who was the 1958 AL Rookie of the Year for the Senators and an original Los Angeles Angel in 1961.

Roman Mejias

Feb. 22 at 97. Outfielder whose nine-year career included two seasons with the Red Sox (1963-64) and six with the Pirates.

Jim O’Connor

Feb. 25 at age 87. Football coach at Catholic Memorial for 19 years — winning Division 2 Super Bowls in 1973 and 1978 — and athletic director for 20 years.

Terry Holland

Feb. 26 at age 80. Men’s basketball coach who elevated Virginia to national prominence in a 16-year stint at the helm.

Bob Richards

Feb. 26 at age 97. Ordained minister who won two Olympic gold medals in the pole vault — cementing his moniker as the “Vaulting Vicar” — and was the first athlete to appear on a Wheaties box.

Jean Faut

Feb. 28 at age 98. Ace righthander considered by many the greatest overhand pitcher in the history of the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League.

Just Fontaine

March 1 at age 89. French soccer great who scored a record 13 goals (in six games) at the 1958 World Cup.

Jerry Richardson

March 1 at age 86. Former NFL receiver who became the founding owner of the Carolina Panthers but sold the team in 2019 amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

Pat McCormick

March 7 at age 92. First diver to sweep the 3- and 10-meter events at consecutive Olympics and the second woman to win the Sullivan Award (1956) as the nation’s top amateur athlete.

Otis Taylor

March 9 at age 80. Sure-handed deep-threat receiver who played on two AFL champions with Kansas City and hauled in a memorable 46-yard TD pass to clinch the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl IV.

Jesus Alou

March 10 at age 80. Outfielder who hit .280 for four teams over 15 years and was the youngest of the three major league Alou brothers.

Bud Grant

March 11 at age 95. Stone-faced Hall of Fame coach who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years.

Felton Spencer

March 12 at age 55. Star center at Louisville who also played 12 years in the NBA for six teams.

Dick Fosbury

March 12 at age 76. High jumper who reinvented the discipline with his “Fosbury Flop” technique, which he used to win gold at the 1968 Olympics.

Dick Fosbury's technique was unorthodox for his time but soon became the standard in high jumping. Uncredited/Associated Press

Joe Pepitone

March 13 at age 82. All-Star Yankees first baseman of the 1960s who gained acclaim for a flamboyant lifestyle that included wearing hairpieces in games and posing nude for a ladies magazine.

Joe Pepitone (right) clowned around with Yankees teammates Roger Maris (left) and Mickey Mantle after a World Series game in 1964. Uncredited/Associated Press

Willis Reed

March 21 at age 80. Inspirational leader of two Knicks NBA champions in the 1970s whose playing-through-pain start in Game 7 of the 1970 Finals is a signature moment in team history.

Willis Reed (center) was guarded by two San Francisco Warriors in a 1970 game at Madison Square Garden. John Lent/Associated Press

Jerry Green

March 23 at age 94. Detroit sportswriter who covered all of the first 56 Super Bowls.

Frank O’Brien

March 29 at age 82. Legendary Globe sports photographer.

John Brockington

March 31 at age 74. All-Pro fullback who is fourth on the Green Bay Packers’ career rushing list.

Ken Buchanan

April 1 at age 77. Scottish boxer who won his first 33 fights and was undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971.

Hobie Landrith

April 6 at age 93. Journeyman catcher who in 1961 became The Original Met — the team’s very first selection in the expansion draft.

John Underwood

April 12 at age 88. Sports Illustrated writer who collaborated with Ted Williams on “My Turn at Bat” and “The Science of Hitting.”

Chris Smith

April 18 at age 31. Defensive end for five NFL teams in an eight-year career.

Dave Wilcox

April 19 at age 80. Hall of Fame linebacker who made seven Pro Bowls in his 11 seasons with the 49ers.

Heather Walker

April 26 at age 52. Celtics vice president of public relations.

Dick Groat

April 27 at age 92. Shortstop on the 1960 World Series champion Pirates who also was NL MVP that season and was an All-American basketball player for Duke in the 1950s.

Mike Shannon

April 29 at age 83. Outfielder/third baseman on two Cardinals World Series champions in the 1960s who became a popular broadcaster for the team.

Ralph Boston

April 30 at age 83. Long jumper who dominated the event in the 1960s, setting six world records and winning the gold medal at the 1960 Olympics.

Calvin Davis

May 1 at age 51. Hurdler who won bronze in the 400 at the 1996 Olympics.

Tori Bowie

May 3 at age 32. Sprinter who won three medals at the 2016 Olympics, including gold in the 4x100 and silver in the 100.

Petr Klima

May 4 at age 58. Right winger whose goal in triple overtime of Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final crushed the Bruins and sent the Oilers on their way to another championship.

Don January

May 5 at age 93. 10-time winner on the PGA Tour — including the 1967 PGA Championship — who also won the very first event on the new Senior Tour in 1980.

Vida Blue

May 6 at age 73. Fireballing ace on the three Oakland A’s champion teams of the 1970s who was AL MVP and Cy Young winner in 1971.

Vida Blue was a three-time 20-game winner and had 209 victories overall in a 17-year career with the A's, Giants, and Royals. Anonymous/Associated Press

Larry Mahan

May 7 at age 79. Six time all-around world rodeo champion considered by many the biggest superstar in the sport’s history

Vic Stasiuk

May 7 at age 93. Left winger on the Bruins’ famed “Uke Line” with John Bucyk and Bronco Horvath — the first line in NHL history with three 20-goal scorers — who also played on two Stanley Cup winners with the Red Wings.

Joe Kapp

May 8 at age 85. Hard-nosed quarterback who led the Vikings to their first Super Bowl (losing to the Chiefs), won a Grey Cup in the CFL, and finished his career with the Patriots in 1970.

Joe Kapp was tackled by Kansas City's Jerry Mays in Super Bowl IV Jan. 11, 1970. JS/Associated Press

Denny Crum

May 9 at age 86. Hall of Fame basketball coach who led Louisville to two NCAA championships and built the program into a 1980s power.

Owen Davidson

May 12 at age 79. Australian tennis great who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, including eight with Billie Jean King in mixed doubles.

Gerry Hart

May 12 at age 75. Defenseman on the inaugural Islanders team of 1972 who played seven seasons for them, part of a 15-year NHL career.

Don Denkinger

May 12 at age 86. Longtime major league umpire unfortunately remembered for a missed call at first base in Game 6 of the 1985 World Series.

Marlene Hagge-Vossler

May 16 at age 89. Hall of Fame golfer who won 26 LPGA events and was the last surviving founder of the tour.

Jim Brown

May 18 at age 87. Legendary fullback and one of the NFL’s all-time greatest players who cut short his Hall of Fame football career after nine seasons to focus on acting and social activism.

Jim Brown, shown during a 1958 game against the Chicago Cardinals, was nearly unstoppable when he was carrying the football. Uncredited/Associated Press

Buddy Melges

May 18 at age 93. First sailor to win both an Olympic gold medal and the America’s Cup.

Terry McDermott

May 20 at age 82. Speedskater who won the only gold medal by an American at the 1964 Winter Olympics.

Rick Hoyt

May 22 at age 61. Inspirational Boston Marathon participant who with his late father Dick was a mainstay in the race for decades.

Rick Hoyt and his father Dick were among the Boston Marathon's most recognizable figures. BOHN, John GLOBE STAFF

Cotton Nash

May 23 at age 80. All-American basketball player at Kentucky and one of 13 men to play in both the NBA (Lakers, Warriors) and Major League Baseball (White Sox, Twins).

Fusaichi Pegasus

May 23 at age 26. Winner of the 2000 Kentucky Derby.

Bill McGovern

May 30 at age 60. Star defensive back for Holy Cross who also was an assistant coach at BC for 13 seasons and spent time in the NFL ranks.

Bob Bolin

June 2 at age 84. Pitcher for nine seasons with the San Francisco Giants and four with the Red Sox (1970-73).

Jim Hines

June 3 at age 76. First man to break 10 seconds in the 100 meters, winning gold at the 1968 Olympics and setting a record that stood for 15 years.

Roger Craig

June 4 at age 93. Pitcher for three champion teams (1955 and 1959 Dodgers, 1964 Cardinals) who started the first game in Mets history, managed the Giants to the 1989 NL pennant, and was a renowned pitching coach.

Don Hood

June 10 at age 73. Pitcher who spent five of his 10 major league seasons with the Cleveland Indians.

Homer Jones

June 14 at age 82. Prolific and lightning-fast New York Giants receiver reputed to be the first player to celebrate a touchdown by spiking the football.

Bob Brown

June 16 at age 81. Hard-hitting Hall of Fame tackle for the Eagles, Rams, and Raiders.

Dick Hall

June 18 at age 92. Relief pitcher on two Baltimore Orioles World Series champion teams.

George Frazier

June 19 at age 68. Relief pitcher for five teams over 10 years, including the 1981 AL champion Yankees and the 1987 World Series champion Twins.

Clark Haggans

June 19 at age 46. Linebacker on the Pittsburgh Steelers 2005 Super Bowl champions.

Ryan Mallett

June 27 at age 35. Quarterback who was drafted by the Patriots as a backup for Tom Brady in 2011 and stayed with the team until 2014.

Ryan Mallett saw action in four regular-season games for the Patriots. Jim Rogash

Mario Guerrero

July 2 at age 73. Red Sox shortstop for two seasons (1973-74) who also played for the Cardinals, Angels, and Athletics.

Mario Guerrero was greeted by happy Red Sox teammates after a game-winning hit in 1974. O'Brien ,Frank Globe Photo

Antwun Echols

July 2 at age 51. Middleweight known as “Kid Dynamite” who twice lost to Bernard Hopkins in title fights.

Vince Tobin

July 3 at age 79. Arizona Cardinals head coach (1996-2000).

Dick Sheridan

July 6 at age 81. College Football Hall of Fame coach for Furman and North Carolina State.

Johnie Cooks

July 6 at age 64. Linebacker for the Colts, Giants, and Browns.

Nikki McCray

July 7 at age 51. Star point guard at Tennessee and two-time Olympic gold medalist for the US in women’s basketball.

Eddie Bressoud

July 13 at age 91. Red Sox shortstop for four seasons (1962-65) who made the 1964 All-Star team and also played for the Giants, Mets, and Cardinals.

Eddie Bressoud (left) in 1963 with another Red Sox shortstop, a young Rico Petrocelli. Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff

Funny Cide

July 16 at age 23. Gelding who won the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

Miller Farr

July 18 at age 80. Pro Bowl defensive back for the Houston Oilers in the 1960s.

Brian O’Neill

July 21 at age 94. A cornerstone executive in the NHL offices since 1966 and a Hockey Hall of Famer as a builder.

Johnny Lujack

July 25 at age 98. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s.

Bob Murdoch

Aug. 3 at age 76. Defenseman who played on two Stanley Cup winners with the Canadiens in the early 1970s and was NHL Coach of the Year with Winnipeg in 1990.

Gilles Gilbert

Aug. 6 at age 74. Popular goalie who played seven of his 14 NHL seasons with the Bruins, going 155-73-39 for them.

In the 1975-76 season, Gilles Gilbert won 17 straight decisions with the Bruins, an NHL record at the time. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

Jim Price

Aug. 7 at age 81. Backup catcher on the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Series champions.

Bobby Baun

Aug. 14 at age 86. Hard-nosed defenseman on three consecutive Stanley Cup winners with the Maple Leafs who scored the overtime winner in Game 6 of the 1964 Final on a broken leg.

Rodion Amirov

Aug. 14 at age 21. Maple Leafs left wing prospect taken with the 15th pick in the 2020 NHL draft who succumbed to a brain tumor.

Alex Collins

Aug. 14 at age 28. Star running back at Arkansas who played five years in the NFL with the Ravens and Seahawks.

Maxie Baughan

Aug. 19 at age 85. College Football Hall of Fame center/linebacker for Georgia Tech and Pro Bowler with the Eagles and Rams.

Alex Cole

Aug. 19 at age 58. Journeyman outfielder whose seven-year career ended with 24 games for the Red Sox in 1996.

Steve Sidwell

Aug. 23 at age 78. Linebackers coach for the Patriots from 1982-84 and defensive coordinator from 1997-99.

Pat Corrales

Aug. 27 at age 82. Catcher for four major league teams who also managed the Rangers, Indians, and Phillies.

Sarava

Aug. 28 at age 24. Longest shot ever to win the Belmont Stakes, at 70-1 in 2002.

Gil Brandt

Aug. 31 at age 91. Pro Football Hall of Fame executive who helped build the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s.

Brad Maxwell

Sept. 3 at age 66. Sturdy defenseman for 10 NHL seasons, nine of them with the Minnesota North Stars.

Whitey Von Nieda

Sept. 6 at age 101. Guard/forward for the Tri-Cities Blackhawks and Baltimore Bullets in 1949-50 who became the first former NBA player to reach the age of 100.

Mike Williams

Sept. 12 at age 36. Wide receiver for the Buccaneers and Bills (2010-14) who died after a construction accident.

Henry Boucha

Sept. 18 at age 72. Center for the Red Wings and North Stars in the 1970s who wore a distinctive headband and set a Detroit record by scoring six seconds into a game.

Buddy Teevens

Sept. 19 at age 66. Winningest football coach in Dartmouth history and an innovator in player safety measures.

Brooks Robinson

Sept. 26 at age 86. Hall of Fame third baseman whose defensive excellence in a 23-year career for the Orioles set the standard at the position.

Brooks Robinson played on two World Series champions with Baltimore and was MVP of the 1970 Fall Classic (above). Anonymous/Associated Press

Chris Snow

Sept. 30 at age 42. Calgary Flames assistant general manager and former Globe sportswriter who waged an inspirational battle against ALS.

Chris Snow appeared at Fenway Park with his family in 2021 to throw out a first pitch. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Tim Wakefield

Oct. 1 at age 57. Knuckleballer who compiled 200 major league victories and played on two World Series-winning Red Sox teams, then became a champion of the Jimmy Fund and other charities.

Tim Wakefield baffled hitters with his dancing knuckleball. CHIN, BARRY

Russ Francis

Oct. 1 at age 70. Free-spirited fan favorite with the Patriots who was one of the best tight ends of his time and played on a Super Bowl winner with the 49ers later in his career.

Russ Francis was a first-round draft pick (No. 16 overall) by the Patriots in 1975 and quickly became a fan favorite. george rizer

Joe Christopher

Oct. 3 at age 87. Outfielder who played for the 1960 world champion Pirates, was an original Met in 1962, and finished his career with 12 games for the Red Sox in 1966.

Dick Butkus

Oct. 4 at age 80. Fearsome Hall of Fame middle linebacker who epitomized Chicago Bears toughness and was considered by many the greatest to ever play the position.

Dick Butkus was a ferocious and intimidating presence on Bears defenses in the 1960s and early 1970s. Fred Jewell/Associated Press

Jim Poole

Oct. 6 at age 57. Lefthanded reliever for eight teams, including the 1995 AL champions Indians.

Dunc Wilson

Oct. 8 at age 75. Goaltender on the inaugural Vancouver Canucks expansion team in 1970.

Brendan Malone

Oct. 10 at age 81. Assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” champions whose defensive “Jordan Rules” were supposed to contain Michael Jordan.

Terry Dischinger

Oct. 10 at age 82. NBA Rookie of the Year in 1963 for the Chicago Zephyrs and gold medalist with the US team at the 1960 Olympics.

Walt Garrison

Oct. 11 at age 79. Hard-nosed running back for the Dallas Cowboys — and part of their Super Bowl VI champions — who performed in rodeos in the offseasons as an actual cowboy.

Andy Bean

Oct. 14 at age 70. 11-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Ivor Robson

Oct. 17 at age 83. Official starter at golf’s Open Championship for 41 years famous for his introductions at the first tee in his distinctive Scottish accent.

Pete Ladd

Oct. 20 at age 67. Maine native who pitched for three teams in a six-year major league career, including the 1982 AL champion Brewers.

Betsy Rawls

Oct. 21 at age 95. Golf Hall of Famer who won 55 LPGA Tour events, including eight majors.

Bobby Charlton

Oct. 21 at age 86. Stalwart of England’s 1966 World Cup champions regarded by many as the best soccer player in the nation’s history.

Tasha Butts

Oct. 23 at age 41. Georgetown women’s basketball coach.

Bingo Smith

Oct. 26 at age 77. An original Cleveland Cavalier and one of their best players in their early expansion years.

Ed Sandford

Oct. 26 at age 95. All-Star left wing who took over the Bruins captaincy when Milt Schmidt retired and was the team’s oldest living alumnus at the time of his death.

Bobby Guindon

Oct. 26 at age 80. Brookline native who was a Red Sox “bonus baby” in the early 1960s and starred in the minors but lasted just eight at-bats in the majors.

Adam Johnson

Oct. 28 at age 29. American hockey player who was fatally injured by a skate blade while playing in Europe.

Frank Howard

Oct. 30 at age 87. Hulking slugger who played right field for the 1963 World Series champion Dodgers and made four All-Star teams with the Washington Senators.

At 6 feet 7 inches and 255 pounds, Frank Howard was an imposing presence in the batter's box. The Washington Post

Sam Ball

Oct. 30 at age 79. All-American tackle for Kentucky who played on two Baltimore Colts Super Bowl teams.

Bobby Knight

Nov. 1 at age 83. Winner of three NCAA men’s basketball championships at Indiana in an accomplished coaching career that was marred by his bullying of players and other unapologetically boorish behavior.

Bob Knight (left) was known to have a volatile temper. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Walter Davis

Nov. 2 at age 69. NBA Rookie of the Year in 1978 with the Phoenix Suns and a six-time All-Star guard.

Dick Drago

Nov. 2 at age 78. Reliever/closer for the 1975 AL champion Red Sox, part of a 13-year major league career that included two separate stints in Boston.

Judy Slamin

Nov. 3 at age 84. Longtime MIAA volleyball official and winner of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Peter Seidler

Nov. 14 at age 63. San Diego Padres owner.

Terry Taylor

Nov. 14 at age 71. First female sports editor of the Associated Press.

Bobby Ussery

Nov. 16 at age 88. Hall of Fame jockey who won the 1967 Kentucky Derby on Proud Clarion but whose win in 1968 was disallowed when Dancer’s Image failed a drug test.

Willie Hernandez

Nov. 21 at age 69. Detroit Tigers closer who was AL MVP and Cy Young winner for the 1984 World Series champions.

Willie Hernandez was the closer on a powerhouse Tigers team that captured the World Series in 1984. Uncredited/Associated Press

Tom Larson

Nov. 22 at age 84. Longtime studio host for Bruins and Red Sox programming on Channel 38 and NESN.

Tom Larson was a familiar face to Red Sox and Bruins fans in the 1970s and '80s. courtesy Lanny Lee Larason

Harald Hasselbach

Nov. 23 at age 56. Defensive lineman on the Denver Broncos two Super Bowl champions in the 1990s.

Ron Hodges

Nov. 24 at age 74. Catcher who spent his entire 12-year career with the New York Mets and was on their 1973 NL champions.

Vic Davalillo

Dec. 6 at age 84. Outfielder for 16 seasons with six teams who played on World Series winners with the 1971 Pirates and 1973 A’s.

Mo Maloney

Dec. 7 at age 84. Boston College baseball coach from 1989-98 and member of the school’s Varsity Club Hall of Fame.

Frank Wycheck

Dec. 9 at age 52. Pro Bowl tight end who threw the lateral that set in motion the Titans’ “Music City Miracle” play against the Bills in the 1999 playoffs.

George McGinnis

Dec. 14 at age 73. Basketball Hall of Famer who played on two ABA champions with the Pacers and was a three-time NBA All-Star with the 76ers and Nuggets.

Ken MacKenzie

Dec. 14 at age 89. An original New York Met and the only pitcher on that 1962 team to finish with a winning record (5-4).

Eric Montross

Dec. 17 at age 52. North Carolina star center who was drafted ninth overall by the Celtics in 1994 and played two seasons for them.

After his time in Boston, Eric Montross (right) played for five other NBA teams. OBRIEN, FRANK GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

Paula Murphy

Dec. 21 at age 95. Hall of Fame drag racer and the first woman licensed to drive a Funny Car.

Ryan Minor

Dec. 22 at age 49. Orioles infielder who took over at third base after Cal Ripken ended his record consecutive-game streak in 1998.

Herb Kohl

Dec. 27 at age 88. Milwaukee Bucks owner from 1985-2014.