Monty Williams trying hard to clear path for this lost group of Pistons

The Suns fired Williams after four years because of some of his curious lineup decisions and strategies in the playoffs. Two years ago, his team was humiliated at home in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals by the Mavericks. And last season, despite the presence of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker , the Suns were thumped out of the playoffs by the eventual champion Nuggets.

Williams had just been fired by the Suns this past summer and was considering taking a year off when he was lured by Pistons owner Tom Gores to help resurrect the moribund franchise for a whopping $78 million .

The only thing Monty Williams can do at this point is remain encouraging and motivate his young Pistons to avoid giving up, even though the rest of the NBA has no sympathy for their issues and that record losing streak.

Williams’s reputation didn’t take much of a hit after the Phoenix experience because in 2021, he did take the club to its first NBA Finals in 28 years. But a reclamation project would be laborious and exhausting, regardless of his hefty salary.

He is learning that lesson first-hand. The Pistons are a complete mess, having lost an NBA record-tying 28 consecutive games entering Saturday’s matchup with the Raptors.

The Pistons came to Boston as 17-point underdogs Thursday, but led by as many as 21 before the same issues that have plagued them returned. Detroit has one of the league’s worst benches, it’s last in the NBA in turnovers, and 29th in 3-point shooting. The Pistons padded their roster with lottery picks, but many of those players are hanging on to their careers, having already lost their status as prospects.

Former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is a sparkling player, but he’s beginning to take these losses personally. Williams has to devise a way to keep his young players encouraged and avoid contentment with defeat. One of the toughest aspects of building a team through youth is preventing those players from accepting losing and just enjoying the life.

But it’s incredibly difficult for 20-somethings to believe they can win when they haven’t in two months.

“I think the improving part is something we don’t have a problem with in the locker room,” Williams said. “I think the leadership part is something that I’m proud of what Cade has done, things that you guys don’t see that he’s been able to do every game. That to me is something that I’m proud of.

“It’s human nature to get caught up with everything that’s happened with our team. I take a lot of pride in that I’m not doing what I’ve been paid to do here. But all we can do and what we will do is continue to get after it every day, and when a guy is down, I think you have to allow someone to be human.”

Cade Cunningham (right) is learning some tough lessons as his Pistons set the wrong kind of NBA history. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Williams inherited an unenviable situation. The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game since 2008, suffering three first-round sweeps in the meantime. They have lived in the draft lottery but made some questionable choices.

They hit on Cunningham, but missed on Killian Hayes and Sekou Doumbouya. They acquired James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III, but neither are good enough to lead a franchise. Their veterans, Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, are good enough to help a winning team but not good enough to lead a losing one.

So, what do the Pistons do? Hope for the No. 1 overall pick in a draft that doesn’t have anything close to a Victor Wembanyama? Clean house of their young players? Clean house in the front office?

Gores endorsed the maligned Troy Weaver as general manager, and Williams just got hired about five months ago, so the Pistons are basically stuck in neutral.

“I don’t want guys necessarily faking emotion,” Williams said. “But it’s OK to express yourself after frustrating losses. And we’ve had enough to be expressive. I don’t think there’s a balance. For me, I’m trying to navigate my way through it all in a way that’s beneficial to the locker room and the organization.”

Williams said he’s had conversations with Cunningham about persevering through the difficult times, and he’s been through nothing but in his two-plus seasons in Detroit.

“I talked to him about how much I appreciated how he’s grown,” Williams said. “I talked to him about these are the times where your stuff is [in public], whether it’s character, integrity, leadership. This is when you build it. You’re not going to build it on a beach. You’re not going to build it in a parade. You’re going to build it in times like this. I’m not surprised to see him lead the way he has. I don’t want him putting himself out there and trying to take it all on. It’s not on him. He’s playing his tail off and doing everything he can to help us.”

While Williams has been encouraging, he has also been brutally honest with the state of the franchise and his players. Former lottery pick Jaden Ivey spent some of the early schedule coming off the bench, a demotion after a sparkling rookie season. Wiseman and Bagley are given spot minutes, despite both being former top-three picks. Williams is doing anything he can to win a game, and inject some positivity into a franchise that desperately needs any sign of hope.

“I’m not one to make up stuff, I kind of shoot straight,” he said. “So I have to be mindful of how hard this has been on a young team and guys who had expectations for a season that hasn’t gone that way yet. I’m aware of how things can change and I’ve been a part of it my whole career. I share a lot of my experiences.

“The league is pretty unforgiving when you’re not going well. But things can change. There’s a lot of stuff that I talk about. We’re pretty tight. When you go through tough times, you get pretty close.”

Chauncey Billups made five straight All-Star teams in the middle of his career, the first three of those coming as a member of the Pistons. Tim Johnson/Associated Press/Associated Press

Cases for Hall deserve a look

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame released its list of candidates for the Class of 2024 and it’s an interesting and debatable group with no slam-dunk entry. (Sorry for the pun.)

Let’s take a look at some of the North American nominees, their credentials, and whether they are worthy for induction:

▪ Chauncey Billups — In

The Trail Blazers coach is an annual candidate and this may be his best chance. Billups was a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA, two-time All-Defense, and an NBA champion in 2004, when he was also named Finals MVP for leading the Pistons to a stunning five-game win over the Lakers.

What may be holding Billups back is the slow start to his career: He played with four teams, including the Celtics, before finally finding a home in Detroit. Rick Pitino traded Billups, who was the No. 3 overall pick in 1997, after 51 games in Boston, a move he later told the Globe he regretted. When he found his footing in Detroit, Billups became an indispensable player and franchise leader. Yet, his lack of eye-popping stats — 15.2 points and 5.4 assists per game — has likely been the primary reason he has not already been inducted.

But if there’s a year for Billups, it’s this year. It’s not a banner class and Billups is the best of the group.

▪ Vince Carter — In

He’s right next to Billups as the best candidate of this group; the only thing lacking on his résumé is an NBA championship. Carter entered the NBA in 1998 as an athletic marvel, turning into one of the greatest in-game dunkers of all time. And who could forget the 2000 dunk contest in Oakland when he wowed the crowd? Carter also turned himself into a productive player and savvy veteran as he aged. As many of his contemporaries played themselves out of the league because of their stubbornness and refusal to accept a lesser role, Carter played until he was 43 and would still show flashes of his athletic prowess.

Carter was an eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA, the 1998-99 Rookie of the Year, and an Olympic gold medalist in 2000 for Team USA. He is also 20th in scoring (25,728 points) and is top 50 in steals, ninth in 3-pointers, 27th in field goals, and third in games. Add to that a storied career at the University of North Carolina and Carter is in.

▪ Walter Davis — Out

There is a sad tone to his candidacy because Davis died in November at age 69. He is a prime example of a great player who was overlooked in the 1980s because his name wasn’t Jordan, Bird, or Johnson, and he never played on a great team. Davis was a prolific scorer who averaged 20 or more points in six of his 15 seasons.

Davis averaged 51.1 percent shooting from the field for the Suns, Nuggets, and Trail Blazers. He was a six-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA, and the 1977-78 Rookie of the Year. At 36, playing mostly as a reserve for the Nuggets, Davis averaged nearly 19 points per game. He was a smooth shooter, solid defender, and a menace from midrange. A quiet personality who never brought attention to himself, he was overlooked by many because he never played in an NBA Finals.

Add his four strong seasons at the University of North Carolina in the mid-1970s and Davis has a strong case. Davis will eventually be inducted, but perhaps not this year.

▪ Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway — Out

One of the NBA’s greatest what-ifs. He was a modern-age Magic Johnson, a 6-foot-7-inch natural point guard with the ability to shoot from midrange and get to the rim with ease. He starred for two years at Memphis State before being selected by the Warriors No. 3 overall in 1993 and traded to the Magic on draft night. Hardaway reached the All-Star Game in four of his first five seasons before knee issues hindered the remainder of his career.

In his six seasons with the Magic, he averaged 19 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. He was a certain Hall of Famer, but he was never able to escape injuries and he finished his career as a reserve only capable of flashes of his past brilliance. Hardaway is not likely to get elected because of his overall numbers. There will eventually be a strong argument for Hardaway if you compare him with Grant Hill, one of his contemporaries who reached the Hall despite an injury-riddled career. Hill’s case was stronger because he won two national championships at Duke. Hardaway is likely going to have to wait.

▪ Marques Johnson — In

The 1977 Wooden Award winner at UCLA, Johnson was a five-time All-Star and one of the league’s original point forwards. He played only nine full seasons because of a neck injury that cost him two. Johnson was a three-time All-NBA player and averaged 20 or more points six times, and following his career, Johnson became a character actor, including his wildly popular role in “White Men Can’t Jump.”

Johnson’s case is strong because of his college accolades. He was the player of the year as a senior, when he averaged 21.4 points and 11.1 rebounds. Injuries derailed his professional career, as did a controversial trade to the Clippers, which in the mid-’80s was the worst franchise in professional sports. After a difficult first season with the Clippers in 1984-85, Johnson bounced back to make his final All-Star Game the next season and was voted Comeback Player of the Year.

Johnson is another player that had Hall of Fame talent but didn’t produce the numbers because of his adversities.

▪ Michael Cooper — Out

Before defense was a major priority in the NBA, Cooper was the league’s best defender. Celtics fans can remember him being a menace to Larry Bird during those epic NBA Finals battles. Cooper also helped popularize the alley-oop — “Alley-oop to Coop,” from legendary announcer Chick Hearn.

Cooper’s résumé is interesting because he averaged just 8.9 points per game, but he was one of the best defenders in the 1980s, along with Alvin Robertson. Cooper won five NBA championships, was eight-time All-Defense, and the 1986-87 Defensive Player of the Year. His candidacy has been boosted in recent years because of the films made about the Lakers-Celtics rivalry, as well as the induction of Dennis Rodman into the Hall, which was strictly because of his defensive prowess.

Cooper spent his career underappreciated because he was not a prolific scorer, but he was the league’s first 3-and-D player as he developed into a solid 3-point shooter midway through his career.

While the momentum continues to increase for Cooper’s induction, he likely falls short again this time.

▪ Bill Laimbeer — Out

Luckily for Laimbeer, the Hall is not voted on by Lakers or Celtics fans. Regardless of how you feel about Laimbeer’s style, attitude, or physical play, he was essential to the Pistons’ late-1980s dynasty and he helped revolutionize the game with his ability to stretch the floor as an outside shooter. Laimbeer was a four-time All-Star, led the league in rebounding in 1985-86, and was a strong interior defender. He was a central figure, along with Isiah Thomas, on those Bad Boys Pistons.

Perhaps marring Laimbeer’s candidacy was his reputation as a dirty player who punished those who dared enter the paint for a layup. But that was the culture of the 1980s and ‘90s. There were plenty of players in those days who would have been considered unsavory in today’s game. The question voters will have to ask is whether Laimbeer was one of the top five centers in the league during his prime. That’s debatable.

With Rodman, Thomas, and Joe Dumars already in the Hall, it may be difficult for Laimbeer to be the fourth. His career will spark an interesting debate, but he likely falls short of induction.

Layups

Don’t sleep on the Grizzlies’ playoff chances after the return of Ja Morant (25-game suspension) and Marcus Smart (injury). The Grizzlies won their first four games with Morant back and went into the weekend only five games out of the play-in spot. That’s because besides the Timberwolves, Nuggets, and Thunder, the West is a bunch of average teams bunched in the middle. Just six games separated the fourth-seeded Clippers and the 12th-seeded Jazz . . . Speaking of the Clippers, they may have to trade veteran forward P.J. Tucker, who has been unhappy with his playing time since being acquired from the 76ers in the James Harden deal. Tucker’s contract may make him difficult to move. He is owed $11 million this season with a player option for $11 million next season. So whatever team acquires Tucker is likely agreeing to a two-year commitment. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has tightened his rotations and replaced Tucker with rookie Kobe Brown. Lue has also taken guard Bones Hyland out of the rotation as the Clippers have split the point guard minutes between Harden and Russell Westbrook . . . The Raptors have moved point guard Dennis Schröder to the bench and may consider moving him to a contender if they decide to be sellers. The Raptors are in a precarious position with the impending free agency of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, and they may move both for assets after allowing point guard Fred VanVleet to leave for the Rockets with no compensation . . . No NBA coach has been fired yet, but keep an eye on Wesley Unseld, whose Wizards were 5-25 and losing games by an average of 10.2 points. The Wizards have new management and are in the process of a major rebuild. Washington’s long-term goal is to rebuild through the draft and eventually free agency. The Wizards did re-sign Kyle Kuzma and acquired Jordan Poole to be competitive and entertaining, but it hasn’t worked. Former first-round pick Johnny Davis has not developed as expected as the Wizards have not had a first-round pick make an All-Star team since Bradley Beal was taken 11 years ago.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.