NHL owners have been reluctant to shut down for the Olympics and World Cup of Hockey, but is that about to change?

Poitras, 5-8—13 in 27 games with the Bruins this season, showed promise as a potential top-six center. Encouraging, but too small a sample size to know for sure.

The kids are superb entertainment, primarily for their energy and exuberance and patriotism, and all the more as an exercise in how we think they’ll project as pros when they get their crack at the NHL. They are the game’s crude-cut diamonds, finish and settings to be determined.

The World Junior Championship, of much greater interest to Boston hockey fans this year with Bruins rookie Matt Poitras wearing his Team Canada colors, wraps up with Friday’s gold-medal game in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The 19-year-old will hurry back next weekend, just as the Bruins pack for a four-game swing against the Avalanche, Coyotes, Golden Knights, and Blues, and it will be left to coach Jim Montgomery and staff to figure out how he best reboots with the Black and Gold. Wednesday’s move of Pavel Zacha from No. 1 center to left wing against the Sabres could prove a precursor to Poitras picking up again at No. 3.

Meanwhile, the NHL and its Players Association finally appear to be closing in on making play on the world stage a regular fit. Commissioner Gary Bettman, quizzed recently about the chance of the NHL adopting an NBA-like In-Season Tournament — please, no! — offered the World Cup and the Olympics as potential better alternatives.

Provided all the parts can be pieced together in time, a scaled-down version (read: Russia not included) of the World Cup could be held in February 2025. The NHL would shut down for, say, 10-12 days, and some 100 players would stock four teams — the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden — for tournament play. A year later, the NHL would shut down again for the better part of two weeks, players released for the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy, the Games scheduled for Feb. 6-22.

Per Bettman, the World Cup then would be played again in 2028, followed by the Olympics in 2030 . . . and then on and on. Looks good from here. So good, in fact, maybe the NBA could be forced to consider approaching the Lords of the Rings about shifting basketball to the Winter Olympic menu — far better than the contrived, millionaires-bobbing-for-dollars In-Season Tournament.

For those new to the rink, there have been only three World Cups of Hockey, the first won by the United States prior to the start of the NHL’s 1996-97 season. The other two, won by Canada, also were end-of-summer events, in 2004 and 2016.

To fill out an eight-team field, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey included a European All-Star team, and a Team North America made up of players 23 and under. Sean Kilpatrick/Associated Press

The NHL, which first released its players for Olympic play for Nagano 1998, opted out in 2018 (PyeongChang) and 2022 (Beijing). The former due to the International Olympic Committee not willing to foot enough of the expenses, the latter because of the financial bite the COVID-19 pandemic took out of NHL business.

NHL players always have been eager to suit up for the Games. Interest after not participating since 2014 in Sochi is spiked even higher. NHL owners historically have had mixed feelings about closing shop during the season. But with business for the most part back to normal, and promising salary-cap projections, the Lords of the Boards are predominantly of the mind to follow Bettman’s lead. If they weren’t, he wouldn’t be so freely offering up the World Cup/Olympic 1-2 punch as the In-Season Tournament countermove. When it comes to counting votes, Bettman sizes up the room with Nancy Pelosi-like acuity.

GENERALLY SPEAKING

Drury or Zito a good choice

The high-riding Rangers and the Panthers, who rode a hot hand to the Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas last spring, squared off Friday night for the first time this season.

Don’t be surprised if their general managers, Chris Drury for the Blueshirts and Bill Zito for the Sunrisers, soon dominate the discussion/narrative around who’ll be in charge of Team USA player selection as GM for those World Cup and Olympic rosters. Either, or both, would be superb choices.

Drury will draw great attention just by virtue of where he works and his polished playing résumé — 1,000-plus games, including playoffs, and the 2001 Cup win with the Avalanche. He inherited a roster retooled under the departed Jeff Gorton, a remake Drury helped engineer, and saw the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference finals his first year, before dropping out in Round 1 last spring to the upstart Devils.

Bill Zito's Panthers were shock winners of the Eastern Conference last season. Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Zito, the ex-player agent who once repped Bruins goalies Tim Thomas and Tuukka Rask, did not play beyond his years as a Yale winger. He founded a successful player rep agency in Chicago, then sold it in 2013 to join the Blue Jackets front office as GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s right-hand man. The Panthers plucked him away as GM in September 2020, the franchise by then barely a cut above the Coyotes and a condemned South Florida pickleball court for profile and relevance.

So while Drury has provided a smart, stabilizing hand for the Rangers, Zito has proven to be an understated, shrewd rainmaker, reminiscent of Pierre Lacroix, the ex-agent who shaped the Avalanche into a dominating force and Cup winner leading up to and into the new millennium.

Zito’s biggest and best move, the acquisition and signing of Matthew Tkachuk out of Calgary, could end up rivaling the deal Milt Schmidt made in Boston to acquire Phil Esposito from Chicago in 1967. Bruins fans might not like that comparison, but they only have to roll the video back to Round 1 last spring to see again what presence Tkachuk had on that Florida roster that dumped the 65-win Bruins with wins in Games 5, 6, and 7. When he was hobbled in the Cup Final against the Golden Knights, the curtain came down, the Panthers left three wins short of winning the Cup for the first time.

Good cases can be made, too, for current GMs Tom Fitzgerald (New Jersey), Bill Guerin (Minnesota), and Chris MacFarland (Colorado) to manage the USA effort. But from here, Drury and Zito top the list, albeit with Zito having proven the ability to turn a blank piece of paper into a winning team and robust franchise.

Patrick Kane has wasted little time showing Detroit fans that he still has the skills to shine on the NHL stage. Gregory Shamus/Getty

ETC.

Kane scoring, Red Wings losing

The Bruins on Sunday, in their 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve matchup in Detroit, will get their first look at Patrick Kane, the ex-Blackhawks great, with that Winged Wheel crest on his chest.

When Kane and his refurbished hip hit the open market in November, he and the Bruins had keen interest in his joining Boston, but the Red Wings nabbed him with a one-year deal at a budget-friendly $2.75 million. The Bruins, tight to the cap, would have needed to get very creative with payroll to cook him into the books even at that rate.

Kane, 35, made his Red Wings debut Dec. 7, and while he’s again been an effective scorer of late, Detroit’s win-loss results have not been encouraging.

Following their 6-3 loss Wednesday night to the Wild, the Red Wings were a woeful 2-8-1 with Kane in their lineup. They went from a promising 14-7-3 start, two of those wins over the Bruins, to a barely break-even 16-15-4, which the next morning left them parked 3 points out of a wild-card berth in the East.

The good news: Including Sunday, the Red Wings have 46 games to go, and Kane has been sizzling, with five goals over a recent four-game stretch. Lots of runway to chip back into the qualifying eight. Coach Derek Lalonde recently has had Kane riding with top scorers Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. If Kane’s hip remains as strong as it has appeared, it could be a dominant trio driven by Larkin’s blazing speed in the middle.

Defense and goaltending have been Detroit’s biggest bugaboos. Lalonde has been alternating No. 1 Ville Husso with the well-traveled James Reimer (six goals against on 35 shots vs. the Wild). Both have been carrying GAA’s around 3.50 and save percentages south of .900. In today’s game, that’s beer league netminding.

Had they filched him off the UFA market, the Bruins could have toggled Kane and David Pastrnak at right wing on the top two lines and rolled Kane out with Pastrnak on the No. 1 power-play unit. For now, it’s all what could have been, though there could be a second chance. Kane is scheduled to hit the market again July 1.

Scary scene in Columbus

It was hard on the eyes Saturday night to watch Sean Kuraly, hunkered over and gripped by abdominal pain, glide slowly and deliberately to the Blue Jackets’ bench after getting sandwiched between the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews and Jake McCabe on the rear wall at Nationwide Arena.

Kuraly, the ex-Bruin fourth-line center, was taken immediately to nearby Grant Medical Center for testing and observation. With players on the Blue Jackets’ bench clearly shook, on-ice officials sent both teams to their rooms and added the remaining 18.4 seconds on to the second period.

“Scary moment,” said Columbus coach Pascal Vincent, noting the “urgent” response of emergency and medical personnel.

Doctors determined Kuraly, 30, was not seriously injured and he did not spend the night at the hospital. Video replay showed the 6-foot-2-inch, 215-pound Kuraly was speared in the midsection by the butt end of his own stick, his blade fixed at the base of the wall as he banged up between Matthews and McCabe. A self-skewering.

When play resumed out of the Christmas break, the Blue Jackets listed Kuraly as day-to-day, and he did not suit up for Wednesday’s 4-3 loss at New Jersey.

“Sean’s a big part of our leadership group,” said Vincent.

Kuraly was obtained by the Bruins from the Sharks, along with the first-round pick that brought Trent Frederic, in the quick flip of goalie Martin Jones. It was Milan Lucic’s trade to Los Angeles that brought back Jones and the Round 1 pick that became Jakub Zboril.

Kuraly left Boston as a UFA after the 2020-21 season, the Blue Jackets bringing him home for four years/$10 million. The Bruins play Tuesday night in Columbus.

His head is in the game

You know it’s Winter Classic time when Bruce Cassidy is pondering what headwear he’ll sport behind the bench for the glitzy outdoor game Monday — Golden Knights vs. Kraken, staged at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Five years ago at Notre Dame, the then-Bruins coach wore a fashionable fedora that Brandon Carlo loaned him out of his “Peaky Blinders” wardrobe. The entire Bruins squad that afternoon rolled off the team bus in post-World War I British attire.

Two years later, in the February 2021 outdoor game aside Lake Tahoe, Cassidy wore a very Boston-like scally cap, a gift from the since-retired Doc Emrick, the Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer.

As the weekend approached, Cassidy, 58, had yet to reveal his choice of haberdashery. Outdoors in Seattle would seem to call for raingear, but a Golden Knight in a rain hat? Kind of feels like Mike Dukakis, helmet on his head, being propped Snoopy-like in that US Army tank.

Paul Maurice coached his first NHL game at the Hartford Civic Center in 1995, when he was just 28 years old. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Loose pucks

The Fenway Sports Group Penguins, on Causeway Street Thursday night, have yet to see the pop they expected out of Erik Karlsson after acquiring the Norris Trophy winner from the Sharks over the summer. But they saw plenty of it Wednesday night from veteran backliner Kris Letang, who delivered six assists, five in one period, in a 7-0 trouncing of the Islanders in Elmont, N.Y. The handful of helpers were most ever by an NHL defenseman in one period. At night’s end, Letang’s totals were 3-20—23 for the season, and Karlsson stood 6-16—22. They’re not bad totals, but vastly underwhelming given the preseason expectations, especially for Karlsson, who last year piled up 101 points with the Sharks . . . Paul Maurice coached his 1,800th game Wednesday, his Panthers trimming the Lightning, 3-2. The ex-Whalers bench boss became the third coach to hit the plateau, and trails only Scotty Bowman (2,141) and Barry Trotz (1,812). Maurice is 56 years old. Bowman was 68 when he coached his final game behind the Red Wings’ bench in the spring of 2002. Trotz, now the Nashville GM, was 59 when he last coached the Islanders in the spring of 2022 and was unexpectedly turfed by Lou Lamoriello . . . Like the Bruins, 13 other NHL teams woke up Wednesday morning for flights to cities where they’d play that night. Sounds like a great advantage for the home team, right? Nope. Hockey being hockey, the home teams won only eight of the 14 games . . . Ryan Spooner keeps on rolling. The ex-Bruins center, his exit in Boston coming in the trade for Rick Nash, is playing a fifth season in the KHL. Headed into weekend play, he was Omsk-Avangard’s No. 3 scorer with 46 points in 41 games. He has played for three KHL clubs, including three seasons with Minsk Dynamo. Raised in Ottawa, he said during his Bruins days that he might like to become a hometown cop in his retirement years. Omsk Avangard’s No. 2 scorer is Reid Boucher, an ex-Devils pick who once was a teammate of Matt Grzelcyk and Frank Vatrano on the US National Team Development Program . . . Late in the week, North Chelmsford’s Jack Eichel, the ex-Boston University Terrier with his name on the Cup now with Vegas, was the lone NHL forward averaging more than four minutes on the power play and more than two minutes on the penalty kill per game (4:21 and 2:05). Only two defensemen could say the same, Colorado’s Cale Makar, ex- of UMass (4:17/3:03) and Montreal’s Mike Matheson, ex- of Boston College (4:03/2:43). Hockey East guys like a heavy workload . . . Pierre McGuire, during his “The Eye Test” podcast with sidekick Jimmy Murphy, extolled the virtues of BU’s Macklin Celebrini, the 17-year-old forward playing with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship. Celebrini, from Vancouver, is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the June draft. McGuire: “He’s everything you’re reading about and probably more.” . . . From the Black-and-Gold 100-year history file: We’re closing in on the date 51 years ago when the Bruins, with a 31-16-5 record at the time, ditched Tom Johnson as coach, not even a year removed from winning the Cup in 1972. The end for Johnson came after a 2-2 tie with the Flyers, Feb. 4, 1973, with Bep Guidolin named his successor. The Bruins surged under Guidolin, 20-6-0, only to get knocked off by the Rangers, 4-1, in Round 1 of the playoffs. It was the same season, by the way, that legendary goalie Jacques Plante, acquired in trade by the Bruins from the Maple Leafs in March at age 44, played his final NHL game (followed by a brief tour with the WHA Oilers). Part of Plante’s deal in Boston included use of a car, which he drove home to Montreal when the playoffs ended. Newly hired PR man Nate Greenberg, and righthand man Frankie Vona, were dispatched to Montreal by new GM Harry Sinden to bring the wheels back to Boston.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.