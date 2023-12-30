‘Ultimate teammate’ Luke Kornet shows he can really play in addition to cheering on his fellow Celtics

Kornet could be forgiven for assuming that call had not gone his way while sharing the floor with players with bigger names, reputations, and basketball portfolios. He is simply trying to find his place in this league and on this team that looks more like a championship contender by the minute.

Kornet was exasperated as he turned toward the official with both hands in the air, insisting that he had not done anything wrong. But his angst was fleeting, because he soon realized the foul had been called on Toronto’s OG Anunoby, resulting in a three-point play. Kornet’s disgust was reshaped into a smile, followed by a quick and genuine thumbs-up in the referee’s direction.

The Celtics were clinging to a three-point lead over the Raptors early in the fourth quarter Friday when center Luke Kornet went up for a tip-in and a referee blew his whistle and called a foul.

“And when the days like this come,” he said, “you’re grateful that they’re able to happen.”

On Friday, Celtics big men Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford were held out to rest following the team’s overtime win over the Pistons on Thursday. Kornet, who was recently sidelined by an adductor strain and had lost some playing time to center Neemias Queta (on a two-way contract) since returning, drew his first start of the season and took advantage by crafting one of the finest games of his career.

The 7-foot-2-inch center made 9 of 11 shots and registered 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, helping the Celtics hold off Toronto’s second-half rally and grab a 120-118 win.

“I really trust Luke,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “And he has an innate ability to navigate our defensive coverages and to guard matchups and not get held up on miscommunications … And on the offensive end, I think he does a really good job of creating indecision versus switching.”

All nine of Kornet’s field goals were dunks or layups that were assisted by teammates or converted off missed shots. The Raptors’ switch-heavy scheme failed to account for Kornet several times, and he took advantage with quick, sneaky cuts to the hoop, or by securing favorable position for an offensive rebound.

“I think it’s kind of the same thing when you’re in motion and our guys are putting people in pretty disadvantaged positions,” Kornet said. “It makes it easier on the opposite side to be able to get tip-ins or just make yourself available inside or near the shooter.”

The 28-year-old has appeared in just 235 games over seven NBA seasons. He spent two years with the Knicks and one with the Bulls before splitting the 2020-21 season between the Bulls and Celtics. The following year he landed with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, and it was unclear if his NBA window had closed.

But with rosters ravaged by COVID-19 absences, Kornet had brief stints with the Cavaliers, Bucks, and Celtics the following year before signing a two-year deal with Boston prior to last season. He said he gradually realized that learning to be a good teammate would be more fulfilling than simply seeking playing time. And that personal reconfiguration freed him.

“Definitely starting in my time in Maine, I really made it a focus of just like, ‘We’re here as a team, we’re all just going to try to figure it out and make each other better,’ ” Kornet said. “I feel like you’re able to share your joy a whole lot more and you’re also able to kind of dissipate your struggles when you’re connected with everybody else.”

Over the past two seasons, Kornet has provided a bit of everything for the Celtics. Robert Williams’s injuries and the cautious approach Boston took with him, combined with the desire to limit wear and tear on Horford, created opportunities. This year, Horford is still not playing on back-to-back nights, and the Celtics are doing all they can to preserve Porzingis, who has a somewhat lengthy injury history of his own.

When Kornet is not stepping in for them, he is the one leading celebrations on the bench and providing comic relief in the locker room. After Friday’s win, forward Jaylen Brown twice called him the “ultimate teammate.” Kornet has learned that there is no other way.

“I feel like when you’re concerned about yourself and you’re in that situation: One, you start feeling a little bit powerless, which isn’t great,” Kornet said. “But then, also, you’re not really uplifting or benefiting anybody.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.