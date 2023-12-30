Winning an easy-to-lose game like Friday’s a testament to what Joe Mazzulla is crafting down the Celtics bench

No longer are these the Celtics that fold in tight situations, or allow a bad stretch to become a bad quarter or half. The Raptors trailed by as many as 20 points at TD Garden, then went on a game-changing run to begin the final quarter. The Celtics’ response was better defensive intensity, more ball movement, and Derrick White waking up from his doldrums to make winning plays.

With every reason to relent, blame fatigue and injury, and succumb to the blazing Toronto shooting that gave the Raptors a 4-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, the Celtics’ resiliency and fortitude prevailed again Friday.

The 120-118 win is not just another late December triumph. This one seems to matter more because it came without two starters, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, and key reserve Al Horford.

Still, Joe Mazzulla ran out a lineup that included Luke Kornet, who started for the third time in 117 games as a Celtic. The coach further dug deep into his bench for quality minutes to build that large lead, and then steal the game in the end.

Toronto was rested and healthy, and yet the shorthanded Celtics dominated most of the night. It’s a testament to the team’s depth, and also an often emphasized philosophy to stay prepared because your time will come.

Kornet had not appeared in a game in 17 days, because of injury and then the emergence of backup center Neemias Queta. But with two bigs out, Mazzulla felt comfortable giving the veteran center a chance with the first unit. He flourished in his opportunity with 20 points, his most since Feb. 9, 2020, with the Bulls.

He was 9-for-11 shooting along with 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocked shots. It was his most meaningful performance as a Celtic, and an example of the trust Mazzulla holds even in his little-used reserves.

“I said before the game to the locker room that this is another opportunity. I don’t care who we’re playing against or what the starting lineup is or what the bench is, I got complete trust and confidence in the character of our locker room because of who they are,” Mazzulla said. “I think we can win any game, no matter what.”

That latter statement is critical. The Celtics are past blaming injuries and rest for why they don’t win, or aren’t as productive or cohesive. They were smart to rest Tatum, who has an ailing ankle and said after Thursday’s win that it was bothering him.

They trust the players who work hard during practice and then prepare themselves for an opportunity that’s not likely to happen often. The challenge for bench players is to convince yourself to be ready even when you know you’re not likely to play unless it’s garbage time.

But Mazzulla has randomly thrown Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, and Svi Mykhailiuk into meaningful stretches of games to get experience for the long run. It’s similar to the Heat, who annually hold out their top players with minor injuries to give their bench a chance to get quality minutes and reps. It’s why Erik Spoelstra’s team is so prepared for the playoffs.

“We have guys that understand it’s about execution, it’s about effort, and it’s about toughness,” Mazzulla said. “I got 1,000 percent faith in the entire locker room. We have guys that have learned to step up. Luke is one of those guys. He’s a professional, shows up to work every day, plays his role, and it was awesome to watch him play at the level that he did.”

There’s speculation the Celtics are looking to upgrade their bench before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. It could use another scorer, but in reality, the reserves have proven effective enough to stay around and continue their role. Generally, NBA coaches stick to a nine-man rotation, which is what Mazzulla has mostly done with Horford, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Kornet relieving the starters.

But with the emergence of Queta, who played 14 minutes Friday, and Mazzulla’s increased trust in Brissett and Banton, the Celtics are receiving production from numerous sources. The depth allows them to steal wins such as this one, where they had every reason to lose to what should have been a more desperate team.

The Celtics aren’t going to win their final 51 games, but Mazzulla’s goal is to compete in every one, even when the circumstances aren’t ideal. The Celtics are tougher than they’ve been in the past, and there is a level of comfort established when Tatum doesn’t feel like he has to play in every game for the Celtics to win.

He watched the thrilling ending from the bench, got a key day of rest, and likely will return for the New Year’s Eve matchup with the Spurs.

What Mazzulla is doing in the season’s first two months is establishing a culture where every player is prepared, and every player is motivated because they know eventually, they’ll receive a meaningful opportunity. Of course, Mykhailiuk, Brissett, and Banton want to play more, but they know they’ll be rewarded if they prosper with the chances they have.

“I feel like everybody is looking out for each other, and I’m happy for everyone else’s success,” Kornet said. “When your goal is just whatever it takes to help your team win, you don’t really care who does it or how it gets done.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.