Zach Wolinski, North Andover boys’ basketball just too much for No. 5 Lawrence in the Commonwealth Motors final

Lawrence led after each quarter, but North Andover stayed composed and leaned on its star to prevail. The ninth-ranked Scarlet Knights (4-1) outlasted a supremely skilled opponent at Merrimack College and earned their second tight win over the No. 5 Lancers (4-2) this month.

The senior guard poured in an efficient 26 points, powering the Scarlet Knights to a come-from-behind, 68-63, triumph over the Lancers in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic finale.

NORTH ANDOVER — Every time it appeared as though Lawrence might seize command Saturday night, Zach Wolinski and his North Andover teammates provided a swift and well-timed counterpunch.

“It means a lot,” North Andover coach Paul Tanglis said. “That’s one of the best teams in the state, and to play them twice so early is tough. It’s tough to manage where we are as a team, but obviously we’re taking steps in the right direction.”

Wolinski, who earned tourney MVP honors by guiding his squad to its first Commonwealth title, showed his versatility all night. When he found a sliver of space, he capitalized. When the Lancers doubled him, he hit cutting teammates. He never panicked or tried to do too much.

The shifty and cerebral lefty kept his opponent guessing and earned high praise from Lawrence coach Jesus Moore.

“He’s just got brass, man. He doesn’t get rattled.,” Moore said. “He makes tough shots … He’s unselfish and doesn’t take bad shots. He’s been the guy there for three years now. They’re ready to ascend, and they’re showing it.”

Wolinski fueled an 8-0 run to start the final quarter, finding Jake Saalfrank (9 points) for a bucket before hitting a contested floater.

Lawrence answered, trimming it to 65-63 with 9.1 seconds left, on a nonchalant 3-pointer from Joan Vidal. Wolinski buried a free throw, and the Lancers had a chance to tie it, but NA’s Niko Catalano stole the outlet with 0.4 seconds left to secure the win.

The Lancers led at halftime, 34-32, and 51-50 through three quarters, behind the stellar play of Obbie Luciano (17 points) and Joendy Rosario (11). They had their moments, but couldn’t put away a relentless opponent.

Zachary DesRochers (9 points), Angel Sanchez, and Camden Bethel were the glue for North Andover and helped control the pace alongside Wolinski.

The Scarlet Knights, who made a surprise run to the Division 1 semifinals last year as a 9-seed, have proven already that they’re fully capable of making noise once again. Wolinski is proud of how far they’ve come, but insists they’re not close to a finished product.

“This was a great game, a great tournament win, but we can always find things we didn’t do great,” Wolinski said. “Other than that, I’m super proud of these guys. We know what we can be.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.