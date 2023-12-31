Dominic West of ‘The Crown’ speaks of falling-out between him and Prince Harry

But West did an impressive job humanizing the opaque figure who now occupies the British throne.

Though I greatly admired Dominic West’s work in HBO’s “The Wire” and Showtime’s “The Affair,’’ I had my doubts about how well he would handle the challenge of portraying Prince Charles, now King Charles, on Netflix’s “The Crown.’’

It turns out that West knows Prince Harry, Charles’s estranged son. However, they’re no longer on speaking terms — and the reason has nothing to do with “The Crown.”

Their falling-out apparently stems from details West disclosed about a 2013 trek through Antarctica in which the actor and Harry were among the participants. The expedition was to benefit a charity known as Walking with the Wounded, which helps injured members of the British Armed Forces as they return to civilian life.

Advertisement

Prince Harry in London in June 2023. Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

In a recent interview on Times Radio, a British digital news radio station, one of the hosts asked West whether he had a conversation with the prince about portraying his father in “The Crown.”

“No, we sort of, um… no,’’ replied West. “I said too much in a press conference, and so we didn’t speak after that. I think I was asked what we did, what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.’’

West was apparently referring to comments he made at a press event in 2014. Once the expedition ended in 2013, West said, “Most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal brew with them.’’

West described Harry as “very much part of the team” and “a really cool guy” who told “eye-wateringly rude jokes.” In a disclosure that reportedly angered Harry the most, West said “we all drank champagne’' out of the prosthetic legs of one of their comrades on the expedition.

Advertisement

Critics of Harry were quick to point out that he himself has proffered behind-the-scenes details of his life. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, took part in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they said that when Markle was pregnant with their son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about “how dark his skin might be” when he was born.

That interview was followed by a Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” in 2022; and then, last year, the publication of Harry’s memoir, “Spare.’’





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.