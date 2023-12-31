50-year-old woman struck by minivan in Somerset, police say

A 50-year-old woman suffered injuries after she was struck by a minivan while crossing a street in Somerset on Saturday evening, officials said.

An investigation determined that the Somerset woman, whose identity has not been released, was struck by a Dodge Caravan as she was crossing County Street shortly after 5 p.m., according to a statement released by the Somerset Police Department. The victim was treated for her injuries by emergency responders and taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The driver, an 84-year-old man from Fall River whose name was not released, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the statement. He was not injured.