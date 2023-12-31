50-year-old woman struck by minivan in Somerset, police say

A 50-year-old woman suffered injuries after she was struck by a minivan while crossing a street in Somerset on Saturday evening, officials said.
An investigation determined that the Somerset woman, whose identity has not been released, was struck by a Dodge Caravan as she was crossing County Street shortly after 5 p.m., according to a statement released by the Somerset Police Department. The victim was treated for her injuries by emergency responders and taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
The driver, an 84-year-old man from Fall River whose name was not released, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the statement. He was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. No updates on the woman’s condition were immediately available.
