Doris Yaffe, who gave Boston fashion an activist edge, dies at 94

For that fall’s first major social event, she staged a Saks fashion show at which the key invited guests were Greater Boston’s prominent Black citizens, with white socialites mixed in. The beneficiary of the night’s fund-raising was a historically Black university in Nashville.

“My philosophy is fashion is fine and wonderful, but it is not the most important thing in anybody’s life, or shouldn’t be,” she told the Globe in March 1984, a month after being hired. “What is most important is the community and volunteerism.”

Never one to waste a moment, Doris Yaffe was just settling into her job as promotion manager for Saks Fifth Avenue in Boston when she decided the store’s fashion statements should have an activist accent.

“Doris was a game changer in this city,” said Colette Phillips, president and chief executive of Colette Phillips Communications. “For the first time, she had the Black elite in Boston and the Boston Brahmins in Saks Fifth Avenue together for an evening, which had never been done. To do that at a time when we were barely coming out of the shadow of busing — that was quite remarkable. She broke the barrier.”

Mrs. Yaffe, who until the end used her old school Rolodex to keep tabs on Boston and connect those she knew needed to meet, died Dec. 7. She was 94 and lived in Boston.

“She was a huge champion for the Black community in Boston,” said the writer Jonathan Soroff, a longtime friend. “She was the first person to really make a concerted effort to put Black faces on runways and front and center in fashion. Before the term social activist ever really existed, she was very much a social activist.”

By three years into her work at Saks, Mrs. Yaffe had added raising awareness about AIDS to her fund-raising efforts at a time when many corporations and large stores were skittish about being associated with the epidemic.

“Saks is the only fashion store in the U.S. to do something for AIDS,” she told the Globe in 1987, when she was raising funds for Greater Boston’s AIDS Action Committee. “We have the largest special events budget in Boston, and with my boss’s approval, I use our budget to make social statements.”

Mrs. Yaffe “gave her money to organizations that were making societal differences and societal changes,” Phillips said.

And she did so from a perch in the upper rungs of Boston society. Mrs. Yaffe’s name and reputation were so well-known that a package mailed from Europe, labeled simply “Mrs. Saks 5th Avenue, Prudential Center, Boston,” found its way through the U.S. Postal Service to her Back Bay desk.

“Even my husband calls me ‘Mrs. Saks,’ " she joked in 1989.

Mrs. Yaffe often devoted four evenings a week to socializing with friends whose ages ranged from their late teens to their 80s. Then she would return home and keep the conversations going into the night.

“She would stay up until 2 in the morning talking on the phone with her friends, and she would be up at 7,” said her great-nephew Jacob Abrams of Somerville.

A dedicated traveler, she alternated fashion trips to Paris with less common destinations. Abrams, who grew up in Boca Raton, Fla., was used to hearing affluent people discuss luxury resorts. “Doris was travelling to Morocco and the Basque country in Spain,” he said. “She loved immersing herself in different cultures.”

Every encounter here or abroad became fodder for bringing people together in Boston.

“Doris was this kind of amazing connector,” said the Rev. Liz Walker, the retired pastor of Roxbury Presbyterian Church who was the first woman of color to anchor a Boston TV news show.

“If you went to dinner with Doris,” Walker said, “you knew there was always going to be a great mix of people — diverse people, and also great conversation.”

Born on July 1, 1929, Doris Slobodkin was the daughter of Jacob Slobodkin, a real estate developer, and Frances Porter Slobodkin.

She grew up in South Brookline and, at 14, began doing volunteer work at the South End Settlement House, which provided health, day care, and other services.

After high school, she studied psychology at what was then Lesley College, and soon married Wallace Yaffe. They had met at his sister’s wedding when he was 18 and she was 16.

“They sat me at this table and in walked this drop-dead gorgeous man in a full-dress Marine uniform,” she told the Globe in 2007 for his obituary. “He sat next to me and I fell madly in love with him.”

They married and he became a developer. The Yaffes lived in Newton, where Wally had grown up, and kept a place at Lewis Wharf on the waterfront “because I didn’t have the mindset of a suburbanite,” she recalled.

“The greatest gift he gave me was to let me spread my wings and build a career,” she said. “That wasn’t fashionable in those days, and my husband endorsed it completely. Everything I am today, I do owe to the emotional and financial backing of my husband.”

Mrs. Yaffe’s two sons “loved her, and especially in these later years they were together all the time,” said her sister-in-law, Linda Shaw of Boca Raton. “She led a fantastic, fantastic life.”

Before being named fashion director and promotion director at Saks, where she stayed until 1993, Mrs. Yaffe had worked at places such as Bonwit Teller and the Newbury Street store where designer Alfred Fiandaca crafted women’s fashions.

She left her most lasting mark at Saks, which provided a launching pad for her creativity, such as when she staged a fashion show at the Back Bay MBTA station. That happened several years after her groundbreaking 1984 Saks fund-raiser for Fisk University in Nashville.

In a 1989 Globe interview, looking back at conceiving the idea for that event, she recalled asking herself: “Why hasn’t Saks ever done anything for Fisk, or for any Black cause for that matter?”

In addition to her sister-in-law and great-nephew, Mrs. Yaffe leaves her son, Jeff of Newton. Her other son, Peter of Newton, died Dec. 23 of injuries he had suffered in a house fire the day of her private funeral service.

A celebration of Mrs. Yaffe’s life will be announced.

While making social statements she also made fashion statements. Participating in a cow milking demonstration in front of the State House in 1989 to raise awareness about the plight of dairy farmers, she wore a green Valentino dress from Paris, Tiffany earrings, and Magli shoes from Italy.

During a 1990 Globe interview, she glanced around her Boston waterfront living room and recalled that “a friend once paid me a great compliment. He told me this place reminded him of a Parisian salon.”

Among the miniature glass hats, antique perfume bottles, paintings, and Art Deco furniture sat her favorite object, a duck decoy from a Lakeville farm where an inspirational aunt had lived — a place Mrs. Yaffe often visited as a girl.

Like that aunt, she preferred to take care of chores many in her social circle would pay others to do.

“When I have six for dinner, I do the cooking myself, and the cleaning up,” she said. “Some people are surprised by that. They say, ‘You wash your own dishes?’ Of course I do.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.