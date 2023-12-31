With hours left in 2023, First Night kicks off at City Hall

A crowd of more than one hundred — adorned with wool hats and red noses — filled the plaza at the onset, growing steadily as the day went on.

The festivities kicked off at 11:11 a.m. with a vocal performance by Hyde Park’s Sweet Harmony, who sang a medley that glided from the Doobie Brothers’ “Takin’ It to the Streets” into Earth Wind and Fire’s “September,” and beyond.

Hundreds of revelers flooded City Hall Plaza Sunday for Boston’s iconic First Night New Year’s Eve celebration, filling the final chilly hours of 2023 with music and dancing.

First Night celebrations continue at City Hall and across Boston until 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day. They include back-to-back shows on the plaza; an organ performance at the The First Church of Christ, Scientist; an evening figure skating spectacular on the Boston Common Frog Pond; and midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor. Established in 1976, the event has provided dance, music, art, and fireworks to the area for 47 years.

As the music echoed off the brick and concrete of City Hall Plaza Sunday morning, Roxbury resident Lisa Lee moved her hips and sang along to Sweet Harmony’s rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman.” She wore a leopard-print hat and a wide smile.

Lee said she had not been to First Night in years, though she used to help build decorations for the parade. Just a few minutes into this year’s festivities, Lee said things were “so far, so good.”

“It looks like something’s about to happen. I’ve got something to dance to,” Lee said. “It makes my soul happy, and it keeps me warm.”

Behind her, a team of artists chipped away at ice sculptures highlighting some of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. Handsaws and drills whirred and whizzed against a frozen Citgo sign and the golden dome of an icy State House.

Ivan Kousidis leaned against a barricade, watching closely as plumes of ice shavings floated through the air.

Earlier that morning, Kousidis and his wife walked from their North End home to the Common, where he said they saw other ice sculptures scattered through the park. He said the walk from City Hall to the Common — especially at night, when performers and a parade fill the area — is his favorite part of the celebration.

“We come every year, it’s a tradition,” Kousidis said. ”You only have a certain number of these in your life, so you don’t want to miss any.”

Meanwhile, on the Greenway, scores of families frolicked near the Tiffany & Co. Foundation Grove Carousel. Young children rode fanciful characters like oversized rabbits and butterflies, their parents along for the ride.

Among them was Chris Dubois of South Boston, who hopped off the ride with his 2-year-old daughter Audrey. This was Audrey’s first First Night, but not their first go around on the carousel, he said. They rode it Saturday, and were back again Sunday.

”It’s a lot of fun,” Dubois said. “Especially since its free.”

A line of parents and kids wrapped around the ride, waiting for the carousel to come to a halt and allow its grinning passengers to run off, some holding the hands of mom or dad, some angling to get back in line for another ride.

Nearby, people stood in loose lines to take selfies and photos with a pair of man-sized ice sculptures — one a lighthouse with a blinking signal light, the other of a large bird seemingly in flight over the number “2024.”

That crowd included Danielle Malvesti, who pointed her phone at her husband, Nick Malvesti, and their 4-year old-son, Ben. The boy stood next to the New Year’s sculpture, his dad crouched close by him. Next to Danielle Malvesti was their daughter, Olivia, 1, swaddled up in a stroller.

This was the Quincy family’s first time at First Night, and they were still exploring the festivities, Danielle Malvesti said. But they had at least one goal: staying warm.

“We are going to owe these guys hot chocolate, and cookies,” she said.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.