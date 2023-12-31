Boston fire commissioner praises response to Mattapan shooter situation

Police arrested a man following a standoff on Saturday after firefighters reported the gunshots at 50 Fairlawn Ave., an apartment complex. The man suffered injuries from an apparent fall, police said, but no one else was hurt.

Burke said in a statement that he is “grateful that the fire and active shooter incident yesterday did not result in any injury to our firefighters, police officers or residents.”

Boston Fire Commissioner Paul F. Burke praised city firefighters’ actions during a dangerous situation in Mattapan Saturday in which they were allegedly met with gunfire as they responded to a report of a blaze, saying good coordination “undoubtedly saved lives.”

A person allegedly fired shots through the door of the apartment where the fire was located, according to two police officials with knowledge of the investigation.

Police on Sunday had not yet identified the man arrested.

“As firefighters our main focus at any fire is the rescue of residents and the extinguishment of the fire but this incident heightened the danger level for all of our first responders,” Burke said in the statement on Sunday. “The multi-agency cooperation was a role model of how a coordinated response should work and undoubtedly saved lives.”

He thanked his firefighters and Boston police officers.

The event unfolded at about 11:35 a.m. on Saturday. After firefighters made the call of shots fired, Boston police deployed a SWAT team and hostage negotiators, secured the building, and evacuated the other residents, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. Police later used drones to ensure they could safely enter the building. The suspect was found in another part of the building and placed under arrest, Cox said.

Firefighters were then able to go into the building and extinguish the fire. There is no lingering public threat, Cox said.

No police officers fired their guns during the incident, officials said. One gun was recovered from the scene, according to police.

Earlier that day, shortly after 3 a.m., officers had responded to another call of shots fired at 80 Fairlawn Ave., in the same complex. Officers found shell casings but made no arrests, Cox said.

Speaking at the Saturday news conference with Cox, Mayor Michelle Wu praised police, firefighters, and EMS staff for being “ready at a moment’s notice for whatever might come.”

In a statement, Sam Dillon, the president of Boston Local 718 firefighters union, commended the “swift and professional response” by its members “under extreme and dangerous conditions.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.