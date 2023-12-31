Chance, 14, is bright, talkative, and outgoing

Chance loves to read but also enjoys playing outside where he can run around and be active. In the summer he loves to go to water parks or just swim in a backyard pool. But he is also very happy just playing and running in his backyard or being inside playing video games.

Previous to this year Chance had been in a therapeutic day school but this year he has transitioned into a mainstream public school. It has been a positive transition to this new setting for him and his teachers report that he is doing very well both socially and in his academics. His teachers also state that Chance is very inquisitive and asks a lot of bright questions. His favorite subject is math. Chance is a leader and does best with clear directives, structure, routine, and predictability in his daily life which also applies to his school setting. He wears prescription glasses to treat a slight “lazy eye” although he does not like wearing them. He currently lives in a foster home setting where he has been for over 4 years. He has made great progress in this home setting.

Chance would like a two-parent home, pet-free, with at least one mom where he would be the only or youngest child by at least a few years. He will need guidance, love, structure, routine, and firm boundaries in his new family. There is an open adoption agreement set by the court stating that Chance’s birth mom, who lives out of state, should receive letters and photos periodically throughout the years if it’s in Chance’s best interest.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.