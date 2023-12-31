Dorchester man arrested after trying to break into ATM with a shovel at Ashmont station, police say

A Dorchester man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into an ATM with a shovel at the MBTA’s Ashmont station on Saturday morning, officials said.
The man, whose identity has not been released, tried to break into the machine around 6 a.m., according to a statement released on social media by the MBTA Transit Police.
After inflicting damage to the machine, the man allegedly fled in a vehicle, according to the statement. A Transit Police officer spotted the vehicle on Dorchester Avenue, and the suspect was subsequently arrested, according to the statement.
The suspect was taken to the MBTA Transit Police Headquarters for booking. He was found to have prior warrants for his arrest, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available.
12/30 6AM #MBTA Ashmont. Outstanding police work results in the arrest of Dorchester man who attempted to break into the ATM w/a shovel. SP fled in a vehicle. An eagle eyed TPD off spotted the V on Dot Ave. SP placed into custody-TPDHQ for booking. SP also had warrants. pic.twitter.com/SefLK0QF9v— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 30, 2023
