fb-pixelDorchester man arrested after trying to break into ATM with a shovel at Ashmont station, police say - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Dorchester man arrested after trying to break into ATM with a shovel at Ashmont station, police say

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated December 31, 2023, 13 minutes ago
The suspect inflicted damage to the machine before fleeing in a vehicle, officials said.MBTA Transit Police

A Dorchester man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into an ATM with a shovel at the MBTA’s Ashmont station on Saturday morning, officials said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, tried to break into the machine around 6 a.m., according to a statement released on social media by the MBTA Transit Police.

After inflicting damage to the machine, the man allegedly fled in a vehicle, according to the statement. A Transit Police officer spotted the vehicle on Dorchester Avenue, and the suspect was subsequently arrested, according to the statement.

The suspect was taken to the MBTA Transit Police Headquarters for booking. He was found to have prior warrants for his arrest, according to the statement.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

Boston Globe Today