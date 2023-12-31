Dorchester man arrested after trying to break into ATM with a shovel at Ashmont station, police say

A Dorchester man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into an ATM with a shovel at the MBTA’s Ashmont station on Saturday morning, officials said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, tried to break into the machine around 6 a.m., according to a statement released on social media by the MBTA Transit Police.

After inflicting damage to the machine, the man allegedly fled in a vehicle, according to the statement. A Transit Police officer spotted the vehicle on Dorchester Avenue, and the suspect was subsequently arrested, according to the statement.