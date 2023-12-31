Expect cold and dry conditions on New Year’s Eve in Boston, and seasonable weather to begin 2024

Although there has been some sunshine Sunday, clouds were still a dominant weather feature on the morning satellite.

Nearly 6 inches of rain fell at Logan airport this month, far above the average of just over 4 inches. This is one of the warmer Decembers on record, although not nearly as wet as back in 1969 when well over 9 inches of precipitation was recorded!

Much of the final week of this month has been cloudy with precipitation, but as we begin 2024 dry weather is going to be greeting the new year.

Low pressure will pass to our south overnight, bringing some cloudiness. These clouds will help to keep temperatures from falling too much as you’re headed out for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Advertisement

Around sunset temperatures will be falling just under 40 degrees and then slowly trailing off towards freezing by around midnight. There is no chance of precipitation.

The last really cold New Year’s Eve was 2017. The final day that year started at 4 degrees above zero and only reaching the teens. By the first day of 2018 Logan Airport was at zero degrees.

January 1st this century has been mostly seasonable or above average with only a handful of truly cold days. NOAA

This year, neither cold nor winds will be a problem, and you should plan on dressing for typical early-winter conditions. The apparent temperature will be slightly colder than the actual. Notice on the map below most areas will feel in the 20s at around midnight.

Conditions will be seasonably cold for New Year’s Eve. NOAA

Dry and seasonable weather will continue through the middle of the upcoming week. Temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s with the mildest conditions on Wednesday.

Another storm will bring a chance of some rain and even possible wet snow late this week. This doesn’t appear to be a significant precipitation maker, and it could even stay out to sea, but it is at least something to track as we begin the second month of meteorological winter.