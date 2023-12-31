Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of Worcester flower shop

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday on an armed robbery warrant after he allegedly entered a Worcester flower shop and demanded cash at knifepoint earlier this month, according to police.
Tommie-Lee Goddard, of Worcester, was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. after police were dispatched to 68 Stafford St. in Worcester for a report of a disorderly person, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement.
An officer recognized Goddard, who had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the robbery on Dec. 1, police said.
On the day of the robbery, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to the Flower Stop at 120 Stafford St. after Goddard allegedly entered the store, demanded cash at knifepoint, and then fled on foot, police said.
Officers were unable to find him in the area, police said. The warrant was issued for armed robbery while masked, and police were told to be on the lookout for Goddard until he was arrested at the end of the month, police said.
