Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of Worcester flower shop

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday on an armed robbery warrant after he allegedly entered a Worcester flower shop and demanded cash at knifepoint earlier this month, according to police.

Tommie-Lee Goddard, of Worcester, was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. after police were dispatched to 68 Stafford St. in Worcester for a report of a disorderly person, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement.

An officer recognized Goddard, who had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the robbery on Dec. 1, police said.