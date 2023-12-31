Man who allegedly fled Hingham crash found unconscious by drone in wooded area, police say

A 23-year-old man from Quincy will be summonsed to court on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage after he allegedly crashed a SUV in Hingham, then fled and was later found by a police drone unconscious in a wooded area nearby, officials said.

The man, whose identity was not released because he was not arrested, was also cited for negligent operation of a vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and speeding, according to a statement released by the Hingham Police Department.

At 4:23 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on Lincoln Street in which the driver had fled the scene, according to the statement. Police arrived to find a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban with severe damage. A witness at the scene told officers the driver had been alone in the vehicle when it crashed, and when the witness said he was going to contact the police, the driver ran away, according to the statement.