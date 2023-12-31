Two men, 19 and 21, arrested on murder warrants in fatal Dorchester shooting, police say

Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester early the previous day, Boston police said.
Tyreese Robinson, 19, of Randolph, and Dasahn Crowder, 21, of Quincy, were arrested near 380 Talbot Ave. at about 12:30 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. Both men were wanted on warrants for murder issued out of the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court for the shooting death of Curtis Effee, 41, of Boston, early Saturday morning, police said.
Robinson and Crowder are expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, police said. It was unclear Sunday whether they had retained attorneys to represent them.
Officers responded a report of a person shot near 417 Geneva Ave. at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, police said. When they arrived, they found Effee suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Effee’s death marked the 37th homicide in Boston in 2023, compared to 39 at the end of 2022, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the chief spokesperson for Boston police.
The shooting is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.