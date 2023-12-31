Two months close on the Maine shootings, many questions are still left unanswered

Eighteen people were killed and 13 injured in the two shootings at the Just-In-Time bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille on Oct. 25. Two days later, Army reservist Robert R. Card II’s body was found. His death was ruled a suicide.

Two months after a gunman fatally shot 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, residents of the small community have been slowly, yet fitfully, moving forward with their lives.

But as the calendar flips into the new year, there are still many unanswered questions about how the events transpired that October night — the night of the state’s deadliest mass shooting. Some records have revealed concerns, relayed by the US Army Reserve in September to a Maine sheriff, that Card had descended into severe mental illness and was “going to snap and commit a mass shooting.”

Families and lawmakers want to know why law enforcement didn’t act on that information, or why the state’s “yellow flag” law wasn’t invoked to restrict Card’s access to weapons, despite law enforcement having enough information to do so.

Those following the aftermath of the shootings are also anxiously awaiting the findings of an independent commission, wondering whether the federal government will further investigate the events, and if there is evidence that Card had CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Here is what is still left to be learned in 2024:

The findings of the state investigative commission

In November, Maine Governor Janet T. Mills appointed seven experts to an independent commission to investigate the Lewiston mass shootings as well as the months leading up to the rampage when authorities were warned about the gunman’s declining mental health and previous threats to harm others.

In the weeks following the shooting, the Maine attorney general’s office regularly updated a website with search warrants, affidavits, and court orders. These types of records reveal such details as Card’s criminal history, depositions given to police by his siblings about his deteriorating mental health leading up to the massacre, and the type of car he drove.

But nothing new has been uploaded to that site since November.

According to a spokesperson, the state is not expecting any new records to be available or posted until after the new year. The spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the office is instead working on a deadline for collecting information for the investigative commission.

Mills tasked the members of the commission, which will receive funding from the state attorney general’s office, to conduct itself independently and objectively, and eventually prepare a report to be released to the public. She added that if the commission needs additional funding, her office will request more money from the Legislature.

The commission last met Nov. 20 and was supposed to meet again Dec. 14, but the meeting was postponed because members were “awaiting the receipt of key information” from the state, according to the commission chairman, Dan Wathen.

At the November meeting, Wathen said he hoped to have a written report on the response and events leading up to the massacre ready within six months. The body also voted unanimously to request subpoena power from the Maine Legislature.

Calls for federal investigation

Earlier this month, members of the Maine delegation traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with the state’s congressional delegation and White House officials and call for a federal investigation, given the red flags raised about the gunman before the shooting.

Shortly after the visit, members of the Maine delegation echoed the sentiment and called for the Department of the Army Inspector General to investigate.

Army officials told the delegation that there will be an administrative investigation, but the members said in a statement that they have called for a separate investigation into the shootings that goes even deeper.

Boston University CTE research

Earlier this month, brain tissue from the Maine mass shooter was sent to Boston University’s CTE Center for further testing.

Maine’s chief medical examiner wanted to have testing for CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, conducted on the brain of 40-year-old Army reservist Robert R. Card II due to “the combined history of military experience and actions,” Lindsey Chasteen, office administrator of the chief medical examiner’s office, wrote in an email.

Other outstanding records

In addition to the information that has been made readily available by Maine’s attorney general’s office, the Globe has also requested a slew of other records that may help to better understand the events that led up to the shootings.

They include 911 calls from the Auburn Communications Center (which fields calls from neighboring city Lewiston, where the shootings took place); tips received by Maine State Police related to the shooting; information typically requested by journalists, such as dispatch reports, case logs, photographs, documentation of searches; and records related to the gunman’s background.

Globe journalists have requested information from agencies in Maine, New Hampshire, and New York, where the gunman had been hospitalized at a civilian mental hospital while he was training with his reserve unit.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.