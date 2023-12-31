Storms and high waves pummel California coast for a third day

In coastal areas of Orange and San Diego counties, a high-surf warning was in place until 2 a.m. Monday.

On Saturday, warnings of coastal flooding and dangerous waves of up to 20 feet were in place for beaches and coasts in several California counties until 10 p.m., including Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

A third day of rain, coastal flooding and gigantic waves along parts of the California coast forced residents to evacuate and left streets and parking lots flooded Saturday, although forecasters predicted that conditions would soon improve in some areas.

The National Weather Service said dangerous coastal conditions would linger in the West Coast through Sunday, with “slow improvements expected into Monday.”

In Ventura County, an enormous rogue wave crashed ashore Thursday, sweeping away cars, flooding houses and injuring eight people.

Fearing a similar incident, authorities spent Friday bulldozing beach sand to create a mile-long berm in preparation for more high waves Saturday.

The rogue wave flooded local streets in a neighborhood in the city of Ventura, causing damage to shoreline homes, the Ventura County Fire Department said on social media. Earth-moving trucks were being used to clear roads, according to a department spokesperson, Andy VanSciver.

An evacuation warning was issued Saturday for county residents in homes bordering the Pacific Coast Highway because of the risk of high waves damaging structures.

Residents were told to avoid jetties and piers, where large waves could wash people away. Authorities also warned that significant beach erosion was possible.

Across the state, dozens of national parks and beaches were closed. All public beaches in the cities of Ventura and Oxnard, as well as some piers, will remain closed over the weekend.

The weather service in Los Angeles warned surfers and beachgoers to stay out of the water because of dangerous conditions and life-threatening rip currents.

California State Parks also told outdoor enthusiasts to take precautions along the beaches.

In San Luis Obispo County, a street was flooded after high tides and high surf caused San Luis Creek to back up, authorities said. In Los Angeles, photos on social media showed surf flooding a parking lot at Royal Palms Beach.

The rough conditions, which began Thursday, were caused by storm systems that brewed over the Pacific Ocean.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.