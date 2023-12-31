When ‘Daddy’ was seen ‘kissing Santa Claus’

Re “Boston banned lots of things. But not ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.’ ” (Ideas, Dec. 24): Loved the story on another Boston myth busted. As an archivist, I especially appreciated Jan Freeman’s use of primary sources in research (hey, kids: Wikipedia is NOT a valid source).

When I was a youngster, though, it was Kip Addotta’s “I Saw Daddy Kissing Santa Claus” that gave me the frisson of pre-coming-out scandal and that might’ve caused quite a stir in Boston indeed had it been released in 1952. Spoiler alert: It was just mommy dressed as Santa. Not so subversive, after all.