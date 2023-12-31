It could have been worse

How about by talking about what went right? Did you know, for instance, that polio from naturally circulating virus was nearly eradicated in 2023? Or that artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT proved shockingly adept at writing computer code, composing music, developing medical therapies, and showing empathy toward sick human beings? (Editor’s note: For some, the accomplishments of AI also rated among the 10 worst things to happen in 2023.)

War in Ukraine and the Middle East. Prices that stayed high even as inflation cooled. Housing shortages everywhere. Vitriolic politics that just wouldn’t calm down. Record low ice in Antarctica. And the Patriots and Red Sox were objectively terrible. Where to start with all the things that went wrong in 2023?

Here is the Globe editorial board’s list of 10 things that went right last year. We understand you might not agree with some or even many of them.

Our list, in no particular order:

1. Inflation declined, unemployment stayed low, the Dow and S&P finished the year strong, and the misery index fell to pre-pandemic levels. True, prices have not always come down even as inflation has fallen. And true, voters continue to tell pollsters they are deeply anxious about the economy (which they blame on President Biden). But given that 2023 began with questions not about whether there would be a recession but when that recession would arrive, 2023 turned out to be a surprisingly strong year for the US economy.





2. Pope Francis decreed that Roman Catholic priests can bless same-sex marriages. This did not mean that the church was officially validating those nuptials. But it broke with long-standing Catholic practice by authorizing priests for the first time to bestow favor on gay and lesbian weddings, so long as they did not involve formal ceremonies. To some, it all seemed incremental and symbolic. But to many LQBTQ Catholics, it was a watershed moment signaling greater acceptance within their faith.

3. Several towns in the Greater Boston area voted for new zoning ordinances that will allow denser housing construction near MBTA stations. These changes, in Brookline, Arlington, and Lexington, came as Massachusetts struggled with a debilitating housing shortage that caused rents and home prices to skyrocket. Though the changes will at best put only a small dent in the overall housing shortage, they marked important shifts in the battle against the exclusionary zoning that has blocked new construction.

4. The International Energy Agency reported that fossil fuel use will peak in the next couple of years and that the world is on track for “a phenomenal rise” in clean energy use. The widespread adoption of electrical vehicles and increased investment in solar and wind power are driving the trend, the agency said. The challenge, the agency said, is that more must be done to ensure that the average global temperature does not rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius before the end of the century. But the trend line is improving.

5. It was a strong year for medical breakthroughs. Leading the way, the Food and Drug Administration approved gene therapies for sickle cell anemia, a debilitating and painful blood disorder that is most common in Black people. Previously, the disease was treated with bone marrow transplants from donors. The new therapies use the gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 to remove the gene that causes sickle cell from the patient’s own stem cells. In a close second place: Weight loss drugs like Ozempic became far more available, raising hopes for reducing obesity and the chronic diseases linked to it.

6. The Nobel Peace Prize went to Narges Mohammadi, the Iranian women’s rights activist who, from a prison cell, helped organize protests following the death in police detention of a Kurdish woman who had been arrested for failing to cover her hair. Although those protests were largely crushed, they signaled widespread outrage against Iran’s rigidly conservative and brutally oppressive dictatorship. Over many years of activism, Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times and sentenced to 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Undaunted, she has remained a beacon of hope for freedom-minded Iranians, leading workshops for female inmates about their rights and writing opinion pieces. She has vowed to stay in Iran even if she is released from prison.

7. George Santos was expelled from Congress. Who said the parties can’t agree on anything? Surely serial lying during the 2022 campaign and his 328 days in office warranted his expulsion by the House. But it wasn’t just his fabrications about his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust, or that four of his employees died in the Pulse nightclub massacre, or that he had founded an animal charity. A congressional investigation also found that he had spent campaign funds on vacations, luxury goods, and Botox treatments. Though he swiftly pivoted post-expulsion to selling personalized video messages, he still faces a 23-count federal indictment on charges of fraud, identity theft, and other crimes.

8. President Xi Jinping of China said that his country would send new pandas to the US, extending the cuddly bear diplomacy that began with Mao Zedong and Richard Nixon about 50 years ago. The National Zoo in Washington just returned its three pandas to China under a long-standing agreement that had been extended more than once. Today, the last four pandas in the US reside at the Atlanta zoo, which is required to return them in 2024. Xi’s pledge is expected to mean that San Diego will receive the next panda delivery.

9. Taylor Swift became bigger than The Beatles. Lennon-McCartney lovers, put aside your battle axes for a moment and hear us out. Swift’s Eras Tour was expected to gross a billion dollars and caused such pandemonium among fans that the governments of Thailand, Hungary, and Chile begged her to visit. She had the top four albums on the top album sales chart at the same time, a first. Time named her Person of the Year. And The New York Times magazine found that Gen X and even boomer-ish moms (along with more than a few men) were as moved by her songs as their teenage daughters. Hate on the pop-music phrasing and failed-love lyrics all you want, she delivered more than a little joy to millions this year.

10. Thank goodness for the NFL draft. The Patriots were so painful to watch in 2023 that almost every story about the latest loss (and even a few wins) began with speculation about whether coach Bill Belichick would last until Monday. But in the category of silver linings, the Patriots are now looking to get a top-5 pick in the draft (despite a disappointing victory over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve). Please forget that there have been more than a few bad first-round picks (remember N’Keal Harry? Neither do we). Or that Brady was famously chosen with the 199th selection in round 6. Hope springs eternal!

Have a great 2024.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.