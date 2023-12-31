‘Trust me, I’ll get better:’ What Patriots QB Bailey Zappe said after throwing three picks in loss to Bills

“[Chiefs game] it was the first half, Denver game, the second half, this game was the second half,” Zappe said. “We’re playing good, we’re just, we’re not putting two halves together, entire offensive executing together, communication-wise and all those things. I mean, if you take away those four turnovers, what happens, who knows. Can’t go back and change it, just got to move on get ready for another great team, another great defense in the Jets.”

It was an up-and-down outing for Bailey Zappe against Buffalo on Sunday, as he went 16 for 26 for 209 yards and scrambled for a touchdown, but threw three interceptions in the first half in the 27-21 loss. Things settled down after a rough early start, but putting together full games continues to be an issue for the Patriots offense.

The turnovers weren’t all on Zappe; he had no control over Pharaoh Brown’s fumble and one of his interceptions seemed like just a miscommunication with Jalen Reagor, but there was nobody else to blame on his second pick of the first quarter when Rasul Douglas jumped a slant route for an easy interception.

“That was the one, the DB drove on the slant or whatever, I just got to do what I’m coached to do, and just throw the little swing pass that we had going,” Zappe said. “It’s as simple as that. I mean, if I do that, who knows what happens, a 10-yard gain, 15-yard gain, you get the ball in [DeMario Douglas’s] hands, it’s never a bad thing. So it’s things that I’ve got to fix, and over the course of my career, trust me, I’ll get better at that.”

New England — and Zappe — managed to recover from an atrocious start, in which the Patriots turned it over three times on their first seven offensive plays.

“Just having a short term memory, understanding that there’s a lot of ball left to be played,” Zappe said of turning things around. “When we get rolling, and when we’re having great communication, we have a great operation, you know, we’re a great offense, we can move the ball well. So that was kind of the focus point going into the second half, and then we strung a lot of drives together in the second half, and there’s a few of them, we just as an offense got to continue to capitalize and score points on them, score touchdowns.

“It just kind of comes back to, you can’t really win games when you have four turnovers, and they only have one.”

Zappe got the Patriots on the board himself, scoring with his legs for the first time as a pro with a 17-yard scramble into the end zone. Mac Jones, who Zappe replaced at quarterback early in the season, joined his former backup to celebrate.

“We both want to win games,” Zappe said. “So whoever’s out in the field, we’re gonna help the other one. If we ever see anything, we’re going to tell one another. We’re going to celebrate with one another whenever we score a touchdown, score points. It’s a team game, so you got to support your guys. And you know, he’s done a great job with that. And everybody’s done a great job with that.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.