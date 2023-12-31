Bill Belichick avoids a question about his future, again, but he can’t dodge it for much longer

After fielding a handful of queries from the local media, a Buffalo-based reporter asked Belichick a long-winded question about how he plans to bounce back following what may be the worst season of his head coaching career.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patriots coach Bill Belichick took the podium after Sunday’s loss to the Bills and started his opening statement by lamenting his team’s turnovers. He called the offensive performance in the first 20 minutes of the game “terrible.” He credited his defense for continuing to play hard.

“We’ll get ready for the Jets next week,” Belichick replied, before staring down the reporter for an extra moment. The exchange marked the end of Belichick’s four-minute press conference.

However, the 71-year-old coach won’t be able to dodge the questions much longer.

The 4-12 Patriots have one game remaining — at home next Sunday against the Jets — before Belichick and owner Robert Kraft will meet to discuss the future of the organization. For the first time in his 24 years as coach of the Patriots, Belichick’s job security is seriously in doubt.

Kraft probably has the same question as that Buffalo-based reporter: After such a sideways season, how does Belichick plan to re-establish the organization’s standards that once seemed so indelible? Why is he the right person to continue to lead the team through this rebuild?

As the uncertainty surrounding his status continues to grow, Belichick has publicly remained mum on most topics pertaining to his future. He hasn’t said if the constant conversation about the situation bothers him. Nor has he said if he even wants to continue coaching next year.

The same goes for Kraft, who is not required to speak to the media nearly as often as Belichick. In his rare media appearances (i.e. an interview with NFL Network ahead of the Patriots-Colts game in Frankfurt and with ESPN “College GameDay” ahead of Army-Navy at Gillette Stadium), Kraft has spoken in generalities about his disappointment with the team’s performance.

But no matter how much both parties try to skirt around the topic, there’s no ignoring the fact Belichick’s future has loomed over New England’s past seven games. And the attention will only heighten as the Patriots enter their final week of the season.

Before kickoff Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, a smiling Kraft took a walk on the field with his wife Dana and waved to a smattering of Patriots fans in the stands.

He then proceeded to watch his team lose in characteristic fashion for the 2023 season: The offense turned the ball over too many times, with three interceptions by quarterback Bailey Zappe and a fumble lost by tight end Pharaoh Brown, while the stout “bend don’t break” defense kept the Patriots within one score for the majority of the game.

The team as a whole, despite having no postseason stakes, played with maximum effort — something that captain David Andrews attributed first to Belichick and then to the leaders in the locker room. The lack of quit in recent weeks is commendable.

The X’s and O’s explaining why the Patriots lose each game seem to carry less and less importance as the season goes on. Through 17 weeks, the talent deficiencies on offense are obvious. As is the talent surplus on defense. Injuries have played a factor, too, but are not the primary reason the Patriots are where they are.

What matters most right now is the future — what is going to happen with Belichick and where are they going to draft in the first round in April?

The latter will be known at the conclusion of the Week 18 slate. With Arizona’s upset over Philadelphia Sunday, Chicago, which owns Carolina’s selection, has clinched the first overall pick. Arizona, Washington, and the Patriots are all 4-12, but the Patriots own the third overall pick based on strength of schedule.

The former, however, will take a bit longer to resolve.

A couple of Patriots captains acknowledged changes are inevitable.

“We got one more opportunity with this football team,” Andrews said. “As a young guy, I think it’s hard to realize that it’s not going to be the same. You know, your first time in college, the seniors are leaving, but it’s going to be the same football team for the most part.

“In the NFL, it’s not like, guys retire, guys get cut, guys get traded, guys leave in free agency, whatever it is. There’s all different routes and avenues. [Next Sunday] is the last opportunity for this football team to play together. As an older guy, you value that because you know.”

Added defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.: ”We know next year we’re not going to have the same guys on our team. We want to give it all we got and play for each other. Go out there and ball.”

What Andrews and Wise didn’t say, though, is that the coach is included among the possible offseason changes this time around.

Nobody on the Patriots — not Belichick, not Kraft, not the players — wants to address the elephant in the room. But Belichick’s job status is unquestionably the biggest question mark for this team right now. And an answer will be coming soon.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.