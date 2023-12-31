Brock Purdy’s 49ers bounce back to beat Commanders, will enter playoffs as NFC’s No. 1

Washington (4-12) wasn’t much of an obstacle for San Francisco, whose only concern coming out of the victory could be the status of do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), who had 91 scrimmage yards on 18 touches.

Philadelphia’s stunning home loss to Arizona, combined with Detroit’s defeat at Dallas Saturday, allowed the 49ers (12-4) to sure up a first-round bye and home-field advantage before Week 18. A large cheer erupted from the visiting locker room when the Eagles lost.

Brock Purdy bounced back from the worst game of his NFL career to throw two touchdown passes, and the 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC by beating the Washington Commanders, 27-10, Sunday in Landover, Md.

The 49ers got touchdown catches from Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and a rushing score from Elijah Mitchell. Purdy, coming off throwing four interceptions in a humbling home loss to Baltimore, was 22 of 28 for 230 yards to reach 4,280 and break Jeff Garcia’s season franchise record of 4,278 set in 2000.

The defense, also looking to atone for some struggles against the Ravens, intercepted Sam Howell twice — once each by Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir.

Howell added to his NFL lead in interceptions, now 19, after starting only because journeyman Jacoby Brissett was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Coach Ron Rivera benched Howell earlier in the week after pulling him from the previous two games.

The Commanders have lost seven in a row, and as a result of the Cardinals win, could be in line to draft as high as second.

Texans 26, Titans 3 — C.J. Stroud threw for 213 yards and a touchdown in his return from a concussion and host Houston (9-7) scored the victory against Tennessee (5-11) to boost its playoff chances. The Texans, Indianapolis, and Jacksonville all won to leave the three teams with identical records in the AFC South and keep the Texans in contention for both the division title and a playoff spot. A victory next week at Indianapolis will guarantee the Texans, who won just three games last season, their first postseason berth since 2019. Houston’s Sheldon Rankins returned a fumble by Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis, who left the game after the play with a foot injury, for a score in the second quarter. Will Anderson, the third overall pick in the draft, had sacks on consecutive plays for the Texans in his return after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Jaguars 26, Panthers 0 — Travis Etienne scored a pair of touchdowns as Trevor Lawrence-less Jacksonville (9-7) ended a four-game skid with a shutout of visiting Carolina (2-14), which dropped to 0-9 on the road and were held scoreless for the first time since losing to Atlanta in Week 12 in 2002. Lawrence missed the game with a sprained throwing shoulder, ending his consecutive starts streak at 51. C.J. Beathard completed 17 of 24 passes for 178 yards in his first start since 2020 and played turnover-free football. Etienne finished with 102 yards on the ground, with 62 of them coming on a scoring scamper early in the third quarter. The Jaguars’ Evan Engram caught six passes to become the eighth tight end in NFL history to catch at least 100 in a regular season.

Colts 23, Raiders 20 — Gardner Minshew threw a touchdown pass, Jonathan Taylor ran for another score, Matt Gay converted three second-half field goals, and two late defensive penalties helped host Indianapolis (9-7) stay in the playoff chase with the win over Las Vegas (7-9), which was eliminated from postseason contention after having won back-to-back games. Minshew finished 15 of 23 with 224 yards, and Taylor had 21 carries for a season-high 96 yards. The Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell was 30 of 47 with 299 yards and two touchdowns, both to Davante Adams, who had 13 receptions for 126 yards. Adams topped the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season and needs two receptions for the fifth 100-catch, 1,000-yard season of his career.

Saints 23, Buccaneers 13 ― Derek Carr threw for two touchdowns to help New Orleans (8-8) stop a four-game winning streak for Tampa Bay (8-8) and climb back into a tie for first place in the NFC South with the win in Tampa, Fla. Carr tossed TD passes of 4 yards to Juwan Johnson and 22 yards to Taysom Hill in the first half. The Saints defense did its part to keep the Buccaneers from clinching their third consecutive division title, too, by intercepting Baker Mayfield twice and forcing a pair of fumbles. Tampa Bay can still repeat as NFC South champions by winning at division rival Carolina in next week’s regular-season finale. The Saints close with a division game at home against Atlanta. Mayfield had two touchdown passes to go with the two picks.

Bears 37, Falcons 17 — Justin Fields completed 20 of 32 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown pass and a rushing TD, and host Chicago (7-9) dealt the postseason hopes of Atlanta (7-9) a big blow in the snow with its fourth win in five games. D.J. Moore finished with nine catches for 159 yards and a touchdown for the Bears, and Khalil Herbert ran for 124 yards and a score. With little wiggle room to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017 — and coach Arthur Smith’s future in question — the Falcons got overwhelmed. Tyrique Stevenson had two of Chicago’s four interceptions. Taylor Heinicke scrambled 24 yards for a TD early in the fourth quarter to cut it to 27-17, before getting replaced by Desmond Ridder near the end of the game.

Rams 26, Giants 25 — Kyren Williams ran for 87 yards and a career-best three touchdowns and Los Angeles (9-7) inched closer to returning to the playoffs with a much harder-than-expected win in East Rutherford, N.J., over New York (5-11). Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards and a touchdown for the Rams but also had his first two interceptions in the last five games. The Giants had a chance to pull off an upset when Gunner Olszewski scored on a 94-yard punt return to get New York within a point with 3:27 to play. After an encroachment penalty on the extra point attempt, coach Brian Daboll elected to go for a 2-point conversion that failed. Mason Crosby then attempted a game-winning 54-yard field goal in the final minute, but it was short.

