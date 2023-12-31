Bruins surrender two-goal lead but hold off Red Wings’ third-period charge

Jeremy Swayman, who gave up goals to Jake Walman and Ben Chiarot in the second, recorded the win and improved his record to 11-2-4.

The win, their third in a row, brought the Bruins record to 22-7-6 (50 points) to end the 2023 calendar year. After a rest in Columbus on Monday, they’ll face the Blue Jackets Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.

DETROIT — Trent Frederic’s two goals provided an early lead and Charlie Coyle’s goal to break a third-period deadlock carried the Bruins to a 5-3 win over the Red Wings Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Coyle’s goal, his 13th, came early in the third after he won a faceoff and later cashed in on Charlie McAvoy’s alert feed to the slot from the left side.

Jake DeBrusk scored from mid-ice into an empty net for a 4-2 lead.

With their net empty for an extra attacker, the Wings pulled to within a goal, 4-3, on J.T. Compher’s goal with 1:22 to go in regulation.

Finally, with 23.9 seconds to go, Pavel Zacha scored another empty-netter for the 5-3 final.

From the first drop of the puck, the game was packed with action, both sides attacking with speed, skill, and ferocity. It felt like an Original Six throwback night, each shift carrying the anticipation of a great play, a goal, or someone belting someone with a punch to the kisser.

The biggest punch for the opening period was delivered by Red Wings defenseman Chiarot, who drilled a couple of bare-knuckled right hands to Morgan Geekie’s face during a stop in play at 11:23. Geekie had nearly scored at the right post and held his ground there when Chiarot dropped gloves and delivered his big punches.

Geekie, looking stunned, crumpled along the rear wall but ultimately returned to his feet and went to the penalty box. Chiarot rightly earned an extra two minutes for the encounter.

Frederic’s first goal, the lone strike of the first period, came 51.8 seconds before the intermission, the big winger finishing off with a highlight reel moment. He also rattled goalie Alex Lyon, who moved into Frederic’s skating lane and got run over for his trouble.

David Pastrnak triggered Frederic’s goal with a long, looping pass to open space that Frederic gathered up near the offensive blue line and broke in alone on Lyon. Frederic didn’t actually gain full control of the biscuit until the top edge of the right circle, and in a blink he snapped a sizzling backhander to the top shelf. Red light on. Bruins, 1-0.

Lyon, the ex-Yale goaltender whose fine work lifted the Panthers into the playoffs late last season, moved to his left as Frederic advanced to the net. He moved too far left, and was some 3 feet off the right post as Frederic raced in like.

Frederic then turned and yapped at Chiarot, who failed to cover on the play. It looked like a challenge to fight. If so, Chiarot suddenly had a hearing problem.

With 4:25 gone in the second, Frederic stuck again, snapping in a wrister from high in the right circle. Chiarot helped the cause, his screen not allowing Lyon to get a good look at the puck off Frederic’s stick.

The Red Wings, who did not play Saturday while the Bruins took on the Devils, swung the momentum their way the rest of the period and knotted it, 2-2.

Walman cut the lead in half at 13:01. Left far too much room to operate on the left side as he gathered a dish from Dylan Larkin, Walman took a stride into the top of the left circle and ripped his shot by Swayman.

The equalizer didn’t get posted on the scoreboard for five minutes after Chiarot shot the puck into the net at 16:42. The Bruins believed Compher, while jousting with Brandon Carlo, knocked a stick into Swayman as Chiarot’s shot sailed toward net.

After a five-minute video review, the goal was allowed, the referee explaining that contact occurred outside the blue paint.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.