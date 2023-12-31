The Celtics got a taste of Victor Wembanyama, but served up a rout to the Spurs

Jayson Tatum had 25 points and Jaylen Brown added 24 for the Celtics (26-6), who shot 54.3 percent from the field. Wembanyama finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for San Antonio (5-27).

On Sunday, the Celtics faced another struggling squad whose revival is probably a few years away, despite the arrival of wunderkind Victor Wembanyama. But the Celtics had no trouble asserting their dominance, rolling to a 134-101 wire-to-wire win, their sixth in a row.

SAN ANTONIO — Very little has slowed the Celtics this season, but their last two home wins against inferior competition felt incomplete. They had to claw back from a 21-point deficit to hand the Pistons their 28th consecutive loss, then coughed up a 20-point lead before escaping against the 12-win Raptors.

With point guard Jrue Holiday (elbow) out, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis reunited in the double-big lineup some assumed Boston would turn to this year. But backup big man Luke Kornet, fresh off his 20-point performance against the Raptors, was just as impactful in the first half, when he made all three of his shots and had 8 points and three rebounds during his nine minutes. White and Kornet were in sync on pick-and-roll actions, with White slipping passes to the big man at the rim, helping Boston to a 30-22 first-quarter lead.

Tatum, meanwhile, entered the night just 3 for 17 from the 3-point line over the last two games and shooting a career-low 34 percent for the season. So when he started the game by swishing an attempt from the left arc, it figured to present a good opportunity for him to really find a rhythm early.

But coach Joe Mazzulla has praised Tatum for not departing from the game’s rhythm to force his offense, and Tatum calmly sought out his spots and took just two more shots in the period. He was rewarded in the second quarter, when he made his first five shots and scored 12 points.

It was clear that Boston could get whatever shots it wanted against an overmatched Spurs defense. But that knowledge may have led to defensive lapses in the second quarter, when San Antonio made eight of its first nine shots.

The most awkward sequence occurred midway through the period. Wembanyama threw down a reverse alley-oop, and Sam Hauser’s unguarded inbounds pass to Tatum caromed out of bounds before Wembanyama drilled a 3-pointer on the extra possession. But there was room for error, and the Celtics went to halftime with a 65-53 advantage anyway.

In the third quarter, the talent gap became too massive to ignore. The Celtics overwhelmed the Spurs with size, speed and athleticism. They threw down five dunks during a four-minute stretch, clearly unbothered by the presence of Wembanyama. Brown had a pair of them and scored 16 points in the quarter, helping Boston take a 105-76 lead to the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.