Hingham boys’ hockey handles Marshfield, trending in right direction as new year dawns

His Harbormen closed out the 2023 portion of the schedule Sunday with a 3-1 win over Marshfield at The Bog behind a smothering defensive effort and two goals from Paul Dzavik.

KINGSTON — No one in high school hockey is more eager to see the calendar flip to 2024 than Hingham boys’ varsity coach Tony Messina.

“I tell them don’t worry about the record. We’re getting better every time and we’re trending in the right direction, for sure,” said Messina. “Hopefully our leading scorer from last year is coming back next game, so we’re looking to trend even further upwards.”

Advertisement

That next contest is Wednesday at Framingham.

Without Rugg, the Harbormen have just 15 goals through seven games, and the three goals matched a season-high. When they score three goals, the Harbormen are 3-0-0, and 0-3-1 when they haven’t.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Dzavik has stepped up in Rugg’s absence and has six goals so far.

He gave Hingham a 1-0 lead late in the first period, coming out of the right corner and snapping a shot that beat Rams goalie Kevin Murphy to the far post.

Marshfield (4-2-0) pulled even with 4:55 left in the second period as Tommy Carroll buried a one-timer from just inside the right circle off Cam McGettrick’s feed from the corner.

Dzavik had the Harbormen back in front with a goal from just inside the blue line on a low shot that clanked in off the right post with 1:02 left before second intermission.

“Both of their first two goals were off in-zone draws that we won and we failed to clear the puck out in the last minute and a half of the period,” said Marshfield coach Dan Connolly. “It’s tough to give up goals like that, especially to a great team with such structure in the neutral zone and the D-zone.”

Advertisement

Marshfield had its chances in the final frame, as Stephen Faria nearly found Ryland McGlame early on, and McGettrick missed the net on a rebound after a Brendan Kiziuk shot from the left point was saved by Hingham netminder Mike Karo (13 saves).

Shortly after McGettrick’s bid went high, Conal Mulkerrin gave Hingham a much-needed insurance goal with 3:37 remaining, intercepting a pass in the neutral zone and scoring on a breakaway for his fifth of the season.

“Between the second and third, we said we have to learn how to close out some games,” said Messina. “We’ve given up the lead a couple times. We had good layers, good positional, blocked shots when we needed. That’s what we needed to close out a game against guys like this.”

The game between rivals went beyond the rink as both teams were raising money for Hockey Fights Cancer. Before the puck dropped, the two teams had raised about $25,000 and were still accepting donations.

“I’m so thankful that we get to come do stuff like this, with Marshfield especially, I know a lot of guys on the other team and the coaches as well. They’re always with us during the summer at Top Gun league and we built a very good relationship and it’s awesome we get to have a meeting like this and we can raise a lot of money,” said Dzavik, who added that he has an aunt currently battling cancer and lost a grandfather to the disease. “It’s awesome we can come support such a great cause through hockey.”

Advertisement

There was a ceremonial puck drop before the game by the family of Danny Sheehan, an 8-year-old who died of brain cancer in August 2021.

“The kids all still think about him every single day, 8-year-old who lost his battle with brain cancer. So it’s touched them, but it’s also touched every kids lives somewhere,” said Connolly. “I’m very proud of our team and Hingham for what they’ve raised. Our total was over $15,000 before the game. It’s a great cause, both teams rally around it, the community rallies around it to help raise funds to hopefully kill cancer someday.”

Sunday’s game marked the second time they had used their annual New Year’s Eve matinee to raise money for combating cancer.