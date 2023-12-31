fb-pixelWatch: Patriots' Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff for TD vs. Bills Skip to main content
Patriots

Watch: Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff of Patriots-Bills game for a touchdown

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated December 31, 2023, 1 hour ago
Jalen Reagor (right) eluded Bills kicker Tyler Bass on his way to a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Follow along with the game with our live updates

The Patriots got off to the fastest of starts in Sunday’s game vs. the Bills in Buffalo.

After the Bills won the coin toss and deferred, Patriots kick returner Jalen Reagor caught the opening kickoff at the 2-yard line and raced up the middle 98 yards for a touchdown. After finding his way through traffic between the 20 and 30 yard lines, Reagor had just one opponent left to beat – Bills kicker Tyler Bass – and Reagor ran right through Bass and sprinted for the end zone.

Advertisement

The play gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

It was the first career kickoff return for a touchdown for Reagor, a fourth-year pro in his first season with New England. His previous long return was 44 yards in 2021 while he was with the Eagles.

It was just the fourth kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season.

Watch it here:

Matt Pepin can be reached at matt.pepin@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today