Watch: Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff of Patriots-Bills game for a touchdown

Follow along with the game with our live updates

The Patriots got off to the fastest of starts in Sunday’s game vs. the Bills in Buffalo.

After the Bills won the coin toss and deferred, Patriots kick returner Jalen Reagor caught the opening kickoff at the 2-yard line and raced up the middle 98 yards for a touchdown. After finding his way through traffic between the 20 and 30 yard lines, Reagor had just one opponent left to beat – Bills kicker Tyler Bass – and Reagor ran right through Bass and sprinted for the end zone.