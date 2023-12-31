Lions work overtime to dispute penalty that wiped out what would have been a win over Cowboys

Decker, an eight-year veteran from Ohio State, was one of the “old guard” players Campbell honored after the Lions clinched their first division title in 30 years last weekend. Now, on the biggest play of the game, Decker was going to get the ball. The play worked perfectly — Decker faked a block before slipping into the back of the end zone to catch Jared Goff’s 2-point conversion pass and a 21-20 lead — until a penalty was called.

When his team got the ball for one final drive Saturday night against the Cowboys, trailing 20-13, he told them they would score a touchdown and the go-ahead 2-point conversion. He even knew who was going to catch it — tackle Taylor Decker .

Advertisement

According to referee Brad Allen, lineman Dan Skipper had reported as an eligible receiver, not Decker. The play was called back and the Cowboys hung on for a 20-19 win in Arlington, Texas, that will be key in the NFC seeding picture, especially since division-rival Philadelphia lost Sunday to keep the NFC East title in play.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In the locker room, the Lions said that the mistake was not theirs. Campbell said he explained the play to the officiating crew before the game. Decker said he reported to Allen and Skipper said he didn’t report. Video showed Decker having a conversation with Allen, who then said something to the Dallas defense.

“I don’t know if I’ll get fined for this, but I do know that Decker reported,” Goff said. “I do know that Dan Skipper did not, and I do know that they said that Dan Skipper did. It’s unfortunate.”

The Lions have to regain their focus going into the regular-season finale next weekend against Minnesota. They may finish with the No. 3 seed, but beating the Vikings at home will mean not having to host them again in the wild-card round — the third game between the teams in four weeks.

Advertisement

Of course, there’s another possibility — one that is already giving Lions fans sleepless nights. What if the Lions’ first playoff game at Ford Field — their home since 2002 — is against Matthew Stafford? They cheered for Stafford when he got his Super Bowl ring with the Rams, but they don’t want to see him come back to Detroit for another postseason victory.

With a win over the Vikings, the Lions can tie the franchise record of 12 wins in a season. Led by Barry Sanders, Detroit went 12-4 in 1991 before losing the NFC championship game to Washington.

McCaffrey exits with calf injury

Christian McCaffrey left the 49ers’ 27-10 win over the Commanders in Landover, Md., with a right calf injury that coach Kyle Shanahan thinks could be a strain but hopes is not serious. Clinching the top seed in the NFC and rendering next week’s regular-season finale meaningless certainly helps, giving McCaffrey roughly three weeks to heal up before needing to play again.

San Francisco’s do-it-all running back exited the game after a 3-yard run in the third quarter. He could be seen getting the calf taped up and then testing it by running around on the sideline late in the victory.

Shanahan was unsure how concerned to be about the injury to the oft-injured star who has stayed healthy all season to this point.

Advertisement

“We think he’ll be all right,” Shanahan said. “I don’t know if he would’ve been able to go next week or not, but we’ll have to find out more (Monday). He was moving around all right on the sidelines, so hoping it’s not too bad.”

McCaffrey leads the NFL with 1,459 yards rushing.

Scary sight in Jacksonville

Panthers linebacker Marquis Haynes, a sixth-year pro who grew up in Jacksonville, sustained a concussion tackling Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard in the third quarter of Carolina’s 26-0 loss in his hometown and was carted off the field after being strapped to a backboard. Haynes flashed a thumbs-up sign to the crowd as he was wheeled away from the field.

In pregame warm-ups, the Panthers lost kicker Eddy Pineiro to a hamstring injury. Starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill handled kickoff duties and there were no field goal attempts.

Adding insult to the injuries, Panthers owner David Tepper threw the contents of a drink into the visiting crowd after rookie quarterback Bryce Young was intercepted with less than three minutes to play. It was unclear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or the latest miscue for the team with the NFL’s worst record.

Nacua closes in on rookie record

The Rams’ Puka Nacua finished a 26-25 win over the Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., with five catches for 118 yards, leaving the wide receiver four receptions shy of breaking the NFL single-season record for rookies set by Miami’s Jaylen Waddle (104) in 2021. Waddle set the mark in the league’s first season with a 17-game schedule, topping Anquan Boldin’s 101 for the Cardinals in the 16-game 2003 campaign.

Advertisement

Nacua needs 29 yards to pass Bill Groman (1,473) for the most yards receiving in a single season by a rookie in franchise history.

Adams’s star continues to shine

It came in a losing effort that ended the Raiders’ playoff hopes, but star receiver Davante Adams continued to produce for the Raiders in a 23-20 setback against the Colts in Indianapolis.

Adams had 13 receptions for 126 yards to top the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season. He needs two receptions for the fifth 100-catch, 1,000-yard season of his career

Ravens recognize Rice

The Ravens honored Ray Rice before Sunday’s 56-19 rout of the Dolphins in Baltimore with a “Legend of the Game” ceremonial role, a decade after the running back played his final game with the team. Rice was a Raven from 2008-13, but he never played again after video surfaced of him striking his fiancée in a hotel elevator.