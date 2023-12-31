The Patriots beat the Bills once this season. Can they surprise them again? Follow along.

But New England has another chance to play spoiler on Sunday when it travels to Western New York to take on Buffalo, now 9-6 and having reeled off three straight wins over the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Chargers.

Not quite. It took the Patriots until December to pick up another win in what has become a dismal, injury-ridden season for Bill Belichick and Co.

In Week 7, the 1-5 Patriots shocked the NFL by beating the 4-2 Bills at Gillette Stadium. Fans thought: Will this be the start of an upswing for New England?

The game kicks at 1 p.m. and you can watch locally on CBS and listen on 98.5. We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout. Follow along below.

Advertisement

Click here to refresh | Submit a mailbag question | Read more Patriots stories

What will the OL look like today? — 12:30 p.m.

The Patriots offensive line in warmups:

LT Vederian Lowe

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

LG Atonio Mafi

C David Andrews

RG Sidy Sow

RT Mike Onwenu

By my count, it’s the ninth different starting group for the OL in 16 games. — Price

Today’s weather forecast in Western New York — 12:25 p.m.

It’s a cold afternoon in Buffalo with temperatures in the mid-30s for kickoff. Snow is never far away in Western New York, and some snow showers are expected before the game and in the early evening, though likely not enough to affect Sunday’s game. — Touri

Spotted on the sidelines — 12:15 p.m.

Robert and Jonathan Kraft have been a visible presence on the sidelines during warmups today.

Pop Douglas, Jalen Reagor, Myles Bryant working as returners in warmups. — Price

Can the Bills still make the playoffs? — 12:10 p.m.

The Bills have spent much of the season vacillating between looking dead in the water and poised for a playoff run. After blowing a lead in Philadelphia in Week 12 to lose their third game in four and drop to 6-6, Buffalo has rattled off three straight wins, including a huge victory in Kansas City and a blowout win at home over Dallas, to move to 9-6 and on the brink of a playoff berth.

Advertisement

The Bills do still have a chance to catch the 11-4 Dolphins; if Miami loses in Baltimore Sunday against the top-seeded Ravens, and Buffalo beats New England, the AFC East will be decided in Week 18 as a Bills win would give them the same 11-6 record as the Dolphins, with Buffalo holding the tiebreaker.

As it stands, NFL.com gives the Bills a 90 percent chance to make the playoffs before Sunday’s game. A win would virtually seal things, with their odds moving to 97 percent, but a loss to New England would be hugely damaging and drop them to just 47 percent with several other teams just a game back heading into Week 17. — Touri

Last time they played — 12:00 p.m.

The first matchup between these teams this season saw perhaps New England’s biggest (and most surprising) win of the season, with the 1-5 Patriots downing the 4-2 Bills back in Week 7.

After three straight defeats, including embarrassing blowout losses to the Cowboys and Saints, New England rallied to hang 29 points — still the Patriots’ season-high — on Buffalo behind 272 yards and two touchdowns from the since-benched Mac Jones. New England blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Jones led a last-minute comeback drive and found Mike Gesicki in the end zone for the winning score with just 12 seconds to play. — Touri

Advertisement

Von Miller is inactive — 11:55 a.m.

Keep an eye on James Cook — 11:45 a.m.

The Patriots will have to keep an eye on second-year running back James Cook, who after an up-and-down start to the season has exploded for Buffalo in recent weeks. Cook has become a very dangerous threat in and out of the backfield, catching five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in crucial victory over the Chiefs before racking up 221 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns — one each rushing and receiving — in a Week 15 drubbing of the Cowboys.

Cook is third in the NFL in rushing yards this season and fifth in receiving yards among running backs, so much of Bill Belichick’s defensive game plan will need to include keeping eyes in the backfield. — Touri

Inactive analysis — 11:40 a.m.

By Christopher Price

The Patriots have announced their inactives for today. Here’s who won’t be playing, and what it means for the rest if the roster:

Two of New England’s more durable players will miss their second consecutive game, as safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Henry (knee) won’t play against the Bills.

Peppers was ruled out earlier in the weekend, which means more work for Jalen Mills. Mills was thrust into a similar situation last week and had a season-high 62 snaps. In addition, Henry will miss his second consecutive game. The tight end, who was the very picture of durability when it came to the start of his New England career, will be supplanted in the lineup by Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown, and Matt Sokol.

Advertisement

Veteran Trent Brown (illness) was on and off the injury report this week, but the big left tackle is down for today’s game, which likely means a healthy dose of Vederian Lowe. New England is thin at tackle, so Lowe’s health and performance will certainly bear watching.

Kayshon Boutte (healthy scratch), JaMycal Hasty (healthy scratch), Sam Roberts (healthy scratch) and Nathan Rourke (emergency quarterback) round out the list.

Among the notable actives for the Patriots, special teams captain Matthew Slater is good to go after sitting last week because of a hamstring injury. Wide receiver DeVante Parker should get a ton of chances in the passing game with JuJu Smith-Schuster placed on IR on Saturday. Likewise, Demario Douglas could be in for another big day with New England’s lack of options in the passing game.

Patriots injuries to watch — 11:35 a.m.

The Patriots’ injury report has been lengthy throughout the season, and they suffered another blow Saturday when Jabrill Peppers, one of the real bright spots on the defense all season, was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Christian Barmore (knee) is questionable after his excellent performance in Denver, and so is Hunter Henry (knee), who was inactive last week but has made the trip to Buffalo.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Kayshon Boutte (illness) are also out. — Touri

Which current Patriots would make the best future coaches? — 11:30 a.m.

By Christopher Price

Over the years, the Patriots locker room has turned out its fair share of coaches.

Mike Vrabel and Kevin O’Connell are current NFL head coaches, while Wes Welker, Danny Amendola, Ryan Wendell, and others are assistants around the league. A dozen members of the 2004 New England team became coaches, either in college or the professional ranks. And Bill Belichick has four former players on his current staff: Jerod Mayo, Troy Brown, Adrian Klemm, and Billy Yates.

Advertisement

So who’s next? An informal poll of the locker room conducted this week revealed many names, but the same three kept coming up time and again: Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones, and James Ferentz.

Read the rest of the story here.

Pharaoh Brown’s impact season is a product of personal growth — 11:20 a.m.

By Nicole Yang

For Brown, the opportunity with the Patriots is the latest chapter in his winding career. Since entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon in 2017, Brown has signed with five teams, including one twice. He’s bounced between practice squads and active rosters.

The ups and downs have weighed on Brown, who has been released by every team he’s played for prior to the Patriots. The lack of security, in conjunction with the death of his grandmother a few years ago, eventually broke him down.

“I internalized it as a man and just let it all build up, build up, build up,” Brown recalled. “Literally one day I was in the car and just started crying. My wife was, like, looking at me. She’s never seen me cry, so she didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t even explain it. You hold and internalize so much stuff, it kind of just hits you.”

Brown decided to prioritize his mental health. He and his wife took a wellness-focused, electronics-free trip to Tulum, Mexico, where they participated in yoga, sound healing, and other forms of therapy. He dedicated his offseason to discovering ways to express himself.

Through the process, Brown learned that his initial instinct to harbor his emotions was not productive. He now opens up to his support system.

Read the rest of the story here.

Where do the Patriots stand in the 2024 Draft? – 11:15 a.m.

By Conor Roche

The Patriots’ position in the 2024 NFL Draft took a bit of a hit last weekend following their win over the Broncos.

With the upset victory, the Patriots fell from having the second overall pick to the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While that’s only two spots, that loss could end up being the difference between landing one of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye (who are both widely considered to be the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft) or looking elsewhere to fix their problem at quarterback.

For those who are hoping for the Patriots to land as high of a draft pick as possible, there’s still a shot that they can obtain a top-two pick (and even the No. 1 overall pick), but those chances got slimmer after Week 16.

Entering Week 17, the Panthers (who are their first-round pick to the Bears) are two games ahead of the Patriots for the No. 1 overall pick. If Carolina loses to a Trevor Lawrence-less Jacksonville on Sunday, New England won’t be able to catch up.

If the Panthers are able to pull off the upset and the Patriots lose as double-digit underdogs to the Bills, they’ll still need some help to possibly pass them in the draft order at season’s end. The Patriots currently hold a slight edge over the Panthers for the first tiebreaker, holding a lesser strength of schedule by just .004 points (Patriots’ strength of schedule is at .518 while the Panthers’ is at .522).

The Patriots can gain some separation in the strength of schedule tiebreaker with the Panthers in Week 17 by getting wins from the Lions over the Cowboys, the Falcons over the Bears, the Buccaneers over the Saints, the Colts over the Raiders, the 49ers over the Commanders, the Cardinals over the Eagles, the Rams over the Giants, the Ravens over the Dolphins, the Seahawks over the Steelers, and the Bengals over the Chiefs.

If most of those results were to happen (six of the 10 teams the Patriots need to win in this scenario are favored to win), the Patriots would likely pass the Panthers in the draft order if New England loses out and Carolina wins out.

However, that doesn’t mean that the Patriots would receive the No. 1 overall pick. The Cardinals are still stuck at three wins, so the Patriots would need to either lose out and have the Cardinals win one more or lose one game while the Cardinals win out.

It’s hard to believe how much has changed since the Patriots beat the Bills — 11:00 a.m.

Unconventional Preview | By Chad Finn

It’s crazy — even by the life-comes-at-you-fast standards of the NFL — how much has changed since the Patriots knocked off the Bills, 29-25, back in Week 7.

Mac Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions and, almost unbelievably, “made better decisions than his Bills counterpart, Josh Allen,” according to the assessment in this space after the game.

What else? Jones threw a strike — not an alley-oop, as he would do on a brutal interception in similar circumstance in the Week 10 loss to the Colts — for the winning touchdown to Mike Gesicki. Kendrick Bourne led the Patriots with six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Jack Jones was still here. James Cook was still a Ken Dorsey afterthought.

Any hope that the victory — the Patriots’ second of the season — would lead to a turnaround and perhaps a playoff push has long since dissipated. Meanwhile, the Bills changed offensive coordinators, Allen got his mojo back, and Cook emerged as one of the conference’s most dynamic running backs. The Bills still have a chance to win the AFC East title, and they will be the proverbial team no one wants to play should they make the postseason.

Read the rest of the Unconventional Preview here.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.