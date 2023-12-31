Patriots kicker Chad Ryland is off the mark again, and he ackowledges his misses after loss to Bills

While it’s unlikely the Patriots would make a move on Ryland at this stage of the season, his accuracy has become an issue for a team with zero margin for error every week. Is he worried about job security?

The rookie acknowledged his recent rough stretch after Sunday’s game, in which he was off the mark on one field-goal attempt and missed a second one (which was blown dead because of a penalty). The first-year kicker is 15 for 24 on field goal attempts, with seven misses from inside 50 yards.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Chad Ryland is self-aware enough to know what people think of him.

“That’s something that’s not up to me,” he said in the wake of a 27-21 loss to the Bills. “When things like that are not up to me, those are things I can’t worry about. I leave that in the hands of God; whatever happens is meant to happen.”

It has been a wild stretch for the kicker. The week after delivering a dramatic game-winner to beat the Broncos, Ryland struggled against the Bills. He missed a 47-yarder with 1:54 to go in the first half that would have cut the Buffalo lead to 3.

“The 47-yarder, I didn’t hit the ball as well as I would have liked, going in that direction,” he said. “Little bit of a right-to-left breeze. Maybe a little stronger than I evaluated it. It switched up from the pregame a little bit. Just have to be more conscious of that in these NFL stadiums.”

And he was off the mark on a 53-yarder at the end of the third quarter that would have cut the Buffalo lead to 10. (The play was blown dead because of a delay-of-game penalty.)

“On the delay of game, we got a late exchange,” he said.

Given the investment (he was a fourth-round pick), the Patriots might not be inclined to pull the trigger on Ryland. But they did bring in a practice squad kicker earlier in the season, and could put some heat on Ryland again with a similar move at the end of the season, with an eventual eye toward a kicking battle next spring and summer.

For his part, Ryland remains confident that things will turn around.

“I know the trajectory and path and journey that I’m on,” Ryland said. “And I honestly don’t see it ending anytime soon, in terms of kicking in the NFL.”

Defense remains on point

The Patriots were in the game in the first half largely because of the work of their defense.

Backed up because of four turnovers in New England territory — three early interceptions from Bailey Zappe, and a fumble by from Pharaoh Brown — the group did as well as could be expected, forcing Buffalo to settle for two first-quarter field goals on two of the turnovers.

None of the Bills’ three offensive scoring drives in the first half were longer than 24 yards. Meanwhile, the pick-6 from Buffalo’s Rasul Douglas was a 40-yarder.

“Just a terrible first 20 minutes,” Bill Belichick said after the game. “I thought our guys really hung in there, battled away, but obviously just gave them too big of a lead. Just couldn’t quite get it back.”

“We’re putting them in an impossible position,” center David Andrews said of the defense. “”They were playing their tails off — that’s more on us than it is on them. They kept us in the game.”

“We got ourselves out of some bad situations. Especially early,” said cornerback Jonathan Jones. “We were able to fight through it. Give up some field goals early. No touchdowns.”

The Patriots held Josh Allen to a 7-for-20 performance in the first half, with 46 yards, one sack, and an interception. The Buffalo quarterback ended with one of his worst statistical performances of the season, going 15 for 30 for 169 yards and a passer rating of 53.3.

“We’re competitors, man,” said defensive lineman Christian Barmore. “Everybody on the defensive side, it doesn’t matter what the situation is. We come to dominate. We try to keep cool, keep calm, and give the offense the ball back. The offense turned things up in the second half. They did their thing. They were balling. They finished strong.”

With one game remaining, the message for the rest of the locker room — on both sides of the ball — is a simple one, according to Barmore.

“Just stick together and be there for each other and not give up,” he said. “Let’s finish strong. We have to finish strong, finish as a team. Finish as brothers. Just keep going.”

Douglas sets rookie team mark

Rookie receiver Demario Douglas had three catches for 31 yards, and set the team rookie record for most receiving yards under Bill Belichick. (He broke Aaron Dobson’s mark of 519 yards.)

Douglas, who has 47 catches for 531 yards, was most enthused about meeting Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs after the game.

“That was big,” Douglas said. “When he came up to me, that was crazy. That’s a blessing, for sure.”

Douglas, who said Diggs came rushing to him after the contest, said the message from the veteran was short and sweet.

“Keep up the work. Keep doing what you’re doing,’ " Douglas said. “That’s a blessing coming from him.”

Presence known

Robert and Jonathan Kraft were a visible presence on the sidelines before the game, stopping to chat with several people prior to kickoff … Jalen Reagor’s return to open the game was the first kick return for a touchdown this season by the Patriots, and the first of his NFL career. Reagor, who was cradling the ball on his way out of the locker room, said the blocking scheme was “perfect” for the 98-yard return. “Good blocks by the guys and I just hit it. Full speed,” he said … Zappe’s 37 rushing yards were a career-high for the quarterback, who also had the first rushing touchdown of his career … Veteran Trent Brown was among the inactives. The left tackle, who has been on and off the injury report this week, missed out on some major contract incentives. Asked after the game about Brown’s absence, Belichick simply said, “Activated players who wanted to play.” … In addition, two of the Patriots most durable players — tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) — were out. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (healthy scratch), running back JaMycal Hasty (healthy scratch), defensive lineman Sam Roberts (healthy scratch), and quarterback Nathan Rourke (emergency quarterback) rounded out the list … It was the 12th loss of the season for the Patriots, the first time Belichick has lost 12 games in his career … Sunday’s game, which was 28 degrees at kickoff, marked the second-coldest game of the season for the Patriots.

