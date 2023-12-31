A proud Gregg Popovich is enjoying Derrick White’s ascendance with the Celtics

“I just couldn’t be more proud,” Popovich said Sunday before his Spurs faced the Celtics. “When he first came, I don’t think he believed he belonged in the NBA. To watch him develop through the years here starting with the G League, playing with us and starting for us, and then taking more steps in Boston, has just been a thrill to watch.

SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich coached Celtics guard Derrick White through his first 4½ NBA seasons with the Spurs, and has taken great joy in seeing White blossom into a potential All-Star .

“He’s one of the greatest guys ever and his confidence has just exploded. It’s been a process. He’s been in the league seven years, but he’s a great story, starting out at the bottom and believing in himself and doing the work necessary to get where he is now. So I’m just thrilled for him.”

Popovich said White just needed a boost of confidence early in his career. That was provided with the help of San Antonio’s coaches and players, and it swelled as his playing time increased.

Gregg Popovich focused on building Derrick White's confidence during their time together in San Antonio. Eric Gay/Associated Press

“He had a natural understanding of the game, IQ-wise, and I don’t think he knew that about himself,” Popovich said. “He’s an innately good passer, for instance. And you could see it immediately, but he didn’t think of himself that way. He was too humble, I guess, to start out. Now he’s figured it out.”

When White was a rookie in 2017-18, Spurs legend Manu Ginóbili was playing his final season. White has said he tried to absorb all he could while playing with the Hall of Fame guard, and Popovich noted anyone would be wise to replicate Ginobili’s approach.

“When you’re able to see a guy like Manu practice hard, come early and stay late, and compete the way he did in every drill in practice, and the things he’d do to help win a basketball game, that was a great example for a player like Derrick at the time,” Popovich said. “Because Manu is the most fierce competitor I’ve ever coached. Anybody that watched that would be a recipient of some really good stuff. Derrick soaked it up, for sure.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has kept an eye on Derrick White since trading him to the Celtics. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Mazzulla praises Pop

Second-year Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla never played in the NBA, and prior to being promoted last season had never even been a front-bench assistant. So he is still developing connections with the NBA coaching fraternity. But he said he has been an admirer of Popovich’s for many years.

“We’ve had a couple people from the Spurs organization speak very highly of how he treated them and how he treated their families,” Mazzulla said. “You see his speeches about how important players are to him, so I think just the ability for him to be a players’ coach and how he navigated leadership over the years is definitely something you learn.”

Holiday rests elbow

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday missed Sunday’s game due to a right elbow sprain. Mazzulla said there is no long-term concern about the issue. The Celtics visit the Thunder on Tuesday night (8 p.m.).

