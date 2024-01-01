As new president of the Ad Club, Barb Reilly aims to balance old and new

Instead, Reilly turned in a game plan the next day. Reilly has been working as a “fractional CMO” — essentially contractual chief marketing officer gigs for multiple clients — since leaving ad giant Arnold in 2017. Soon, she had one more hat to wear: Ad Club president. Reilly took over for longtime president Kathy Kiely in May. Reilly laid out an ambitious vision, one that included drafting business plans for existing and new members, to show how the Ad Club’s services could meet their needs, as well as a tiered membership fee structure to make it easier for smaller firms to join.

So last spring, when Ad Club cochairs Andrew Graff , chief executive of Allen & Gerritsen , and Barbara Goose , chief marketing officer at Rocket Software , asked Barb Reilly if she would consider taking over as Ad Club president, they certainly couldn’t have blamed her if she turned it down.

As a trade association dependent on networking and events, the Ad Club was hit hard by the pandemic. And even before COVID-19 arrived, the industry itself had been shifting, becoming more fractured amid the rise of social media and other digital marketing channels.

Whatever Reilly did, it seems to be paying off. The Ad Club now has 45 members, roughly double the number a year ago. Membership has returned to pre-COVID levels, and more than 500 people attended the annual Hatch Awards ceremony in October. (Arnold, by coincidence, won the “best of show” award for its Progressive Insurance ads.)

Reilly said it’s important to continue working with her marketing clients while also leading the Ad Club. “Right now, the balance is awesome, and I feel very connected and empathic to what’s going on in the industry,” Reilly said.

Graff said he thought of Reilly almost immediately after he learned in April of Kiely’s pending departure. He was impressed with how quickly she responded, with ideas to grow membership and make the group more relevant in the industry. “She brought it back to how it was [as] a convener of talent,” Graff said. “She got people who hadn’t been in years to come. Her passion and brilliance is what’s making it so successful.”

To Reilly, it’s about building on a strong foundation and legacy for this century-old organization, while recognizing that the group needs to represent all aspects of the advertising industry, not just the big creative agencies.

“The Ad Club was known for just the creative agencies but you cannot be that monochromatic anymore,” Reilly said. “It retreated a little bit but the talent is still here and the work is still great. And we need to showcase that.”

TD Garden scores a different kind of win

The Bruins and the Celtics remain championship contenders again this season. But they’re already celebrating a victory at Delaware North, the company that owns the TD Garden. That’s because the Billboard rankings are out, and the TD Garden was named the sixth highest grossing concert venue in the world among indoor arenas with at least 15,000 seats. (The Garden still makes the top 10 once all other smaller indoor venues are factored into the equation.) This is the highest the Garden has ever ranked on the list, and is particularly notable because it’s only behind one other arena that two professional sports teams call home: New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Per the Billboard list, in an 11-month period ended Sept. 30, the TD Garden hosted 62 concerts, comedy shows and other nonsports ticketed events and grossed $82 million. That’s more revenue than most outdoor stadiums as well.

“With two competitive sports teams, . . . it’s a tremendous feat for the [TD Garden] team to pull off,” TD Garden president Glen Thornborough said. “Our scheduler has to do a lot of gymnastics and juggling around that.”

Delaware North recently promoted Thornborough to take over for longtime TD Garden president Amy Latimer, who was also promoted in the company. Thornborough gives some credit to the new entrance and development along Causeway Street, creating some buzz, as well as the balancing skills of the Garden staffers, including vice president of programming Eric Staufer.

Thornborough said the events staff is considered a “third team” at the Garden, along with the B’s and the C’s.

“The team that’s actively a part of that, they rejoice in the same way,” Thornborough said. “It’s a proud moment for everybody.”

A legendary lawyer’s legacy

Bob Popeo would be proud.

Not long after the legendary lawyer died in July, his colleagues at the New England chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors were thinking about the best way to honor his legacy. The result: naming the NACDNE’s Lifetime Achievement award after him.

Now we know who will be the first to win the R. Robert Popeo Award for Lifetime Achievement when the annual gala rolls around again in April: David Roux, the cofounder of the Silver Lake private equity firm, and now at Boston private equity firm BayPine. Among other accomplishments, Roux helped establish an economic development institute in Portland, Maine, with a $100 million donation to Northeastern University nearly four years ago.

Eastern Bank chief executive Bob Rivers will be the only other person to get an award named after someone, the Myra H. Kraft Award for Non-Profit Leadership. Waters Corp.’s board will be honored in the public company category, while Devoted Health’s board will be honored in the private category. And State Street chief executive Ron O’Hanley will get the leadership in corporate governance award.

Chapter chair Beth Boland, a partner at Foley & Lardner, said it will be wistful and bittersweet to not have Popeo on hand this time. Popeo, the former chairman at Mintz, was a longtime mentor for Boland. She figures he would get a kick out of having his name associated with the lifetime achievement award.

“He would never advertise it, and he would be humbled by it,” Boland said. “But secretly, he would love it.”

Island gets a big gift, and maybe a new name

Some philanthropists’ names end up on plaques, fellowships, or buildings.

For Cathleen Stone, it will be attached to a nonprofit — and maybe even an island in the Boston Harbor as well.

The board of the Thompson Island Outward Bound Education Center, a group that runs team- and skill-building exercises on the island, recently voted to rename the organization as the Cathleen Stone Island Outward Bound Education Center, after receiving a $12 million gift from the James M. and Cathleen D. Stone Foundation. New chief executive Sylvia McKinney said the unrestricted donation, the biggest in the nonprofit’s history, will kick off an ambitious fund-raising effort to update its Thompson Island campus, to cover renovations to existing buildings, and the construction of new ones, all with an eye toward climate resiliency.

“This really is a game changer for us,” McKinney said. “With a significant gift, it’s so much easier to raise money than it is when you don’t have it.”

McKinney said the organization is reviewing bids from architectural firms to draw up a new master plan, and she hopes to use the Stone Foundation’s donation as a springboard to raise tens of millions for the project.

The board also voted to rechristen the island itself, as Cathleen Stone Island. But that name change, McKinney said, will require endorsements by certain federal agencies as well.

Among her many civic accomplishments, including as an environmental activist and philanthropist, Cathleen Stone was Boston’s environmental chief in the 1990s and thus became a player in the team that created the Boston Harbor Islands National & State Park. (Jim Stone, meanwhile, leads the Plymouth Rock insurance company.) It’s safe to say back then that there’s no way she would have thought someone would be planning to name one of the islands after her.

