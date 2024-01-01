Mass. to expand program that keeps young people out of juvenile justice system

Since debuting in 2022, the program has served 378 young people. About 88 percent of the cases closed through November ended with young people completing the program and graduating, according to the Office of the Child Advocate. That office, in partnership with the Department of Youth Services, oversees the diversion program in Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Plymouth, and Worcester counties. This year, the program is slated to expand to Cape Cod and the Islands, and Bristol County.

The Massachusetts Youth Diversion program serves children 12 to 18 who have been accused of lower-level offenses like vandalism or fighting. Instead of facing arrest or prosecution, the young people are matched with a diversion coordinator and receive interventions such as therapy, vocational training, or restitution.

A Massachusetts initiative to keep young people out of the juvenile justice system is expanding to southern parts of the state in 2024, the next step in an effort to introduce the program statewide.

“We don’t want kids to think of themselves as bad kids,” said Melissa Threadgill, the Office of the Child Advocate’s senior director of policy and implementation. “We want to help these kids succeed.”

The voluntary program addresses the causes of the original offense and often seeks to repair any harm done. A youth may clean up property damage or write letters of apology. The program also tailors interventions and activities to individuals’ interests, said Craig Maxim, a senior director for Family Continuity, which provides diversionary services in Worcester County. The program may also offer educational support or help young people take steps toward independence, like getting their driver’s license.

Family Continuity is also contracted to provide the program on Cape Cod this year, where Maxim anticipates up to 100 people could participate.

Diversion programs are incorporated into juvenile courts throughout the state, and data indicate they are effective at helping youth shift away from a life path that can lead to serious charges and incarceration. An average of about 31 percent of young people who participated in diversion programs committed additional offenses, according to a study of 73 diversion programs by the International Association for Correctional and Forensic Psychology, 10 percentage points lower than the recidivism rate among young people processed through the justice system.

Massachusetts launched its diversion program after a 2019 report recommended its creation. The state’s other diversion programs were run locally, Threadgill said.

“All youth should be able to benefit from this diversion program, regardless of where they live,” said Ari Fertig, a spokesperson for the Office of the Child Advocate. “No child should be left behind due to the accident of geography.”

Police officers, judges, clerk magistrates, or district attorney’s offices can all refer young people to the program. A diversion coordinator works with youth and their families, conducting a risk assessment and identifying strengths and needs. Meeting the plan’s goals takes three to six months for most participants.

“I really feel that we’re becoming a gatekeeper for all the services a youth and family need for them to stabilize,” said Eric Klingaman, director of operations for NFI Massachusetts, the program provider in Middlesex County.

The youth involved are not likely to be accused of offenses that would result in detention, Threadgill said, but interventions can play a role in preventing a child from committing other infractions.

“This is upstream work that we hope ... will reduce downstream system involvement in years to come,” Threadgill said in an email.

The Department of Youth Services noted the diversion program was not created in response to population concerns at detention facilities.

The department reported an increase in youth detention admissions in fiscal year 2022, the most recent full year of data available, after steady declines in detentions since 2017.

About 43 percent of young people in detention are Latino, and more than a third are Black, according to DYS data. Black youth were also more than four times more likely to be arrested than white youth, and Latino youth were almost three times more likely to be arrested, according to a 2022 report from the state’s Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board.

In October, the Office of the Child Advocate released a report on the program’s effectiveness in 2022, and found Latino youth made up almost half of those entering the diversion process, an indicator that the program might be effective at keeping Latino youth out of the juvenile justice system. The program had more work to do to improve Black youths’ access to diversion, the report found.

The report also found that 86 percent of youth who participated in the program felt it would help them avoid committing other offenses.

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.