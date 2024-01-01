Brrr . . . L Street Brownies welcome 2024 with annual cold water plunge in South Boston

This was the Newton duo’s third New Year’s Day plunge, an annual ritual run by the “World Famous L Street Brownies” swimming club of South Boston.

“My brother always goes back twice, so I have to do the same or better,” Newman said with a shivering smile.

Rachel Newman and Ciara Evans jumped out of the frigid water surrounding South Boston that they had just hurled themselves into and hurried back to the shore. Then, they turned around and did it again.

The day brought revelers young and old from across the state, some sporting costumes, including a man dressed as a pickle, a group of friends dressed as bumble bees and a crew decked out in Bruins jerseys.

A man wearing a pickle costume marched towards M Street Beach for the cold water plunge Monday morning.

As Jan. 1 weather goes, Monday’s swimmers got relatively lucky. The air temperature was 33 degrees and the water temperature in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.

With the sun occasionally peaking out from behind thin clouds, swimmers were treated to snippets of natural warmth.

“I don’t know why we started doing it, but we can’t stop now,” Newman said.

“It sets the tone for a good year -- starting doing something hard that puts yourself outside your comfort zone,” Evans added.

Keeping up tradition -- albeit a self-inflicted one -- and starting the year off with a bang were common themes among swimmers on M Street Beach.

“I’m the one who pushes for it in our family,” said Laura Walsh of Canton, who was there with her father. “My parents rotate, so this year it’s his turn,” she laughed. “There’s something so exhilarating and refreshing about it.”

Andrew Macleod, of Norwood (L) chanted "Let's Go Swimming!" as he took to M Street Beach for the annual L Street Brownies cold water plunge.

And even on a day with air temperatures hoovering just above freezing, many attendees said once you jump in, the water’s fine.

“If you force yourself to stay in past that first minute or two, you actually lose all sensation of being cold,” said Sasja Lucas of Hyde Park, who said she loves to swim in cold water around New England. “And then you start feeling very euphoric. ... And the longer you’re in there, the more euphoric you feel.”

This was Lucas’ first year swimming at the South Boston event. In years past, she had been a happy spectator, passing out brandy nips to the adults to give them a shot of warmth afterwards.

Natacha Dunker, of Boston Jeremy Cantor, of California and Mali Cantor, of Roslindale took the plunge on Monday.

For Gary Acquah of the Seaport, his post-swim warm-up plans included a nice cup of hot tea -- and writing down his 2024 plans on paper.

“We’re going to jump into new opportunities and come out refreshed and make sure that we make it happen,” he said, motioning to friend Reggie Woods of South Boston who joined him for their fourth plunge together.

For others, the day was about honoring loved ones.

“My dad’s cousin Rob died of cancer this year,” said Casey Regan of Tewksbury, who came with a large group of family members all dressed in matching festive green-rimmed Shamrock glasses.

Peter Regan (L) rang in the New Year with friends and family, including Casey Regan (center), at the L Street Brownies cold water plunge in South Boston.

“He never missed a swim, came every year, [and] came all dressed up, as you see. So to commemorate him, we all came out and showed one big group of love and support for each other.”

“My dad was [an L Street] Brownie,” said Liam McDermott, a bass drummer with the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums, as he stood outside the L Street Tavern -- the after-gathering spot for many of the swimmers. “I lost my father (William, a noted elections lawyer) ten years ago and we used to come to the bathhouse all the time, so it’s a cathartic thing for me every year.” He has been taking part in the tradition since his childhood in Dorchester’s Savin Hill. “I can’t remember not doing it,” he said.

Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums led the march from the L Street Tavern to M Street Beach for the annual New Year's cold water plunge.

L Street Brownies president Dan Monahan has also been taking the Jan. 1 dunk since childhood.

“It would be like 50 people, 20 people swimming down the bathhouse [back then],” he said, taking a break from selling official L Street Brownie t-shirts. “And it’s grown and grown.”

All told, Monday’s event might have had 2,500 people, counting swimmers, supporters and spectators, he said.

The Brownies this year registered non-profit 501(c)3. He estimated the group had raised about $12,000 this year for a range of causes, chief among them South Boston Special Kids and Young Adults and South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Trust Fund.

“South Boston in general has been a community-driven neighborhood that gives back to their own,” he said. “But we’re not opposed to giving outside ... because the Brownies are from everywhere, not just South Boston.”

He added with a laugh: “We had a gentleman here from Sweden today. It was on his bucket list - I don’t know how to explain that one!”

Men cheered before running into the ocean at the annual L Street Brownies cold water plunge.








