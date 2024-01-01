Man fatally shot in Dorchester on New Year’s morning, police say

A man was shot and killed in Dorchester on New Year’s morning, according to Boston police.
Officers responded at 5:28 a.m. to 34 High St. for a report of person shot, police said in a statement.
Officers arrived to find a man outside the address suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not immediately identified.
Police homicide detectives are investigating.
No further information was released
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Advertisement
This story is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.