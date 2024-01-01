Want your New Year’s resolution to stick? Experts share their tips.

Two psychologists in Greater Boston told the Globe about their tips for effective goal-setting and habit-forming. Here’s what they said.

Whether we hope to eat healthier, save money, or improve our relationships, it’s not uncommon to set our expectations high and give up the first time we fail. Psychology experts say there are better ways to go about New Year’s resolutions , and despite what happened in previous years, there are plenty of new strategies to try when forming habits in 2024.

We’ve all been there: setting ambitious goals at the end of December, only to find ourselves discouraged in early January and throwing in the towel a few days later.

Why do we make New Year’s resolutions?

Dr. Alice Connors-Kellgren, a clinical psychologist at Tufts Medical Center, said New Year’s resolutions stem from the need to have a clear start date for a lifestyle change, similarly to how we often push our to-do list off “until Monday.” She added that the start of a new year follows a period filled for many with family, food, and rest.

“There’s often this desire to reset after the indulgence of the holidays,” she said.

Steve Marshall, a psychologist and founder of Cambridge Psychology Group, added that the holidays can be a time for self-reflection which often ends with goal-setting and resolutions. Because it’s cold outside and there’s not much daylight, people have fewer distractions and feel more focused on what they want to achieve in the coming months, Marshall said.

Goal-setting tactics

Marshall said it’s easy to be inspired by others’ New Year’s resolutions, but setting mindful goals based on your individual wants and needs is important in creating sustainable resolutions. Connors-Kellgren advised taking time to reflect and plan.

“It’s important to really be thinking, ‘Why is it that I want to achieve this goal?’” she said. “Some people love journaling, while others enjoy talking with a friend or therapist.”

Both Connors-Kellgren and Marshall recommended setting S.M.A.R.T goals, which are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, time-bound. By creating clear parameters, S.M.A.R.T goals encourage accountability and yield better results.

As an example, Connors-Kellgren used the goal “I want to exercise more often.” She suggested adding more details, including a specific frequency, a type of exercise, and a period of time. These details change, “I want to exercise more often” to “I want to attend cycling classes three times a week” — a resolution that’s more measurable and easier to track.

Marshall said creating an action plan is another way to make lifestyle changes more effective as it can keep goal-setters mindful and motivated about the long-term future. He also suggested “externalizing” goals by putting them on paper or in a physical place like a refrigerator, desk, or laptop screensaver.

Maintaining motivation and avoiding burnout

Many people associate New Year’s resolutions with challenge and discipline, which leads them to set overly-ambitious and nearly impossible goals, Marshall said.

“Sometimes we feel like we need to be hard on ourselves or create suffering when we go towards our goals,” he said. “I think that’s really hard to maintain motivation.”

To make resolutions more sustainable — and increase the likelihood of continuing them — Marshall suggested focusing on the journey toward the goal instead of the result. For example, instead of setting a goal to lose weight using a desired bodyweight as an endpoint, aim to build social connection through movement by joining a dance class or lifting weights with a buddy. The sense of fulfillment now comes from exercising as an activity rather than reaching a goal weight, and physical activity is more likely to become a habit, Marshall said.

Embracing failure

When failure inevitably occurs, there are two ways to address it, Marshall said: throw in the towel, or use a “growth mindset,” which views failure as an opportunity to learn and grow.

“Mistakes are our greatest teachers, and that’s really what approaching goals is all about,” he said. “If people redefine their relationship to failure … goal-setting doesn’t have as high stakes.”

Connors-Kellgren urged people to think about their resolutions as a period of change. No matter how positive a change, she said, it’s bound to come with growing pains — and learning to embrace these pains is a key step toward maintaining a resolution.

“Any kind of change is a learning process,” Connors-Kellgren said. “As you’re learning to ride a bike, you’re falling and freaking out and stopping once you get going. That doesn’t mean you’ve failed. It’s all part of the process.”

Asking others for support and accountability

Both Marshall and Connors-Kellgren emphasized that resolutions don’t have to be tackled solo. It can be helpful to check in or track progress with family members, friends, peers, or even technology. Just as talking about resolutions can identify what makes them meaningful, it can also enforce accountability when motivation dwindles or distractions appear.

Marshall said apps like Habit Tracker, Habit List, and Strides can help people develop and maintain habits. Connors-Kellgren recommended the app How We Feel, a wellbeing journal and mood and habit tracker.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.