Two occupants taken to hospital following 3-alarm blaze in Falmouth

Crews saw an active fire showing from the windows of an apartment on the second floor when they arrived, according to the statement.

The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department went to 176 Main St. after 5 p.m. Monday after passersby reported fire coming from the second floor, the fire department said in a statement.

Three people, including a firefighter, were treated at a hospital following a three-alarm fire in Falmouth on New Year’s Day, officials said.

The fire has spread throughout the apartment and into the attic space above forcing firefighters to attack the blaze from the front and the rear of the building, firefighters said.

“Due to the size of the building and extensive firefighting operations, a 3rd alarm was requested that brought in additional neighboring towns to assist fire personnel on scene,” the statement said.

The fire was controlled within an hour, firefighters said, who also performed an extensive overhaul “to check for fire extension to other adjacent apartments.”

People who were inside the apartments were evacuated safely, but reported smoke inhalation, firefighters said. Two were taken to Falmouth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a third was evaluated but refused to be taken to the hospital, the statement said.

A firefighter was minorly injured and was treated at the hospital, but has since been released, firefighters said.

No cause for the flames has been determined as of Monday night, firefighters said.

