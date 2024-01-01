If you care about the presidency, you care about New Hampshire

With due respect to the dazzling fall foliage, New Hampshire’s greatest claim to fame is its first-in-the-nation primary and the lore that surrounds it. Every four years, the legend goes, this folksy collection of moderately sized cities and idyllic small towns gets the chance to deliver upsets and crown presidential underdogs. It’s where John McCain drove his “Straight Talk Express” to a 2000 primary victory; where “Jimmy Who?” became Jimmy Carter, president of the United States. (GOP contender Nikki Haley, incidentally, has also taken to delivering that line, telling crowds at her stops here that in an early political race in South Carolina, she, too, was “Nikki who?”)

But if you have a strong opinion about whether Donald Trump should be the next Republican nominee and possibly the next president — and love him or hate him, you probably do — then you care about the New Hampshire primary, too.

Early-state presidential contests can feel like expensive political catnip meant only for obsessive insiders. Who outside Iowa understands the minutiae of the caucus process? Does it really matter how the handful of residents of Dixville Notch, N.H., vote at midnight?

Now, as the new year dawns, candidates are entering the final few weeks before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses and the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23. In a primary contest dominated on the Republican side by Trump, it’s still far from clear that any long shot can swoop in for a first-place photo finish. But if it were to happen anywhere, analysts say, it’d probably be in New Hampshire.

Countless conversations with early-state voters, and poll after poll, show that much of the country looks with dread upon the prospect of a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch.

If that’s going to be avoided, the contest will need to shift in the next few weeks. Biden, as the incumbent president, is almost certain to be the Democratic nominee. If Trump is going to be knocked off his glide path to the GOP nomination, it’s going to have to happen in an early state, political analysts say — and it seems more likely to happen in New Hampshire than just about anywhere else. While still the far and away Republican front-runner, Trump enjoys less support here than in any other early state. In the New Hampshire GOP primary, his support hovers in the low 40 percent range, according to RealClear Politics polling averages, as compared to over 50 percent in Iowa and over 60 percent nationally.

“Of all the early states, [New Hampshire] might be the one that punctures Trump’s aura of inevitability,” said Dante Scala, a politics professor at the University of New Hampshire and longtime student of the first-in-the-nation primary. “Trump’s centrality to the party … has to be punctured early or not at all.”

The former president, for his part, is aiming to sweep the early states and quash any plausible rivals in the early months of 2024, his campaign has made clear. “Primary could be over in a month,” boasted a recent Trump fund-raising email. Winning early and decisively is particularly important because Trump’s federal trial on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election is set to start in early March, and numerous court appearances across the country could take him off the campaign trail.

For a long time, Trump’s nomination has looked inevitable. Within the GOP field, there are only two candidates who seem to have any chance at overtaking him: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is polling in second place in Iowa, and Haley, the former UN ambassador who has become the Trump alternative in New Hampshire. Of the two, Haley looks closer to overtaking Trump in New Hampshire than DeSantis does in Iowa.

An early victory from either — or even just outperforming expectations — could knock Trump off course, political operatives said.

A voter cast her vote in the Franconia, N.H., Town Hall on Feb. 11, 2020. Erin Clark / Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

“Donald Trump has got to win New Hampshire. His theory of the case is clearly to win in Iowa, win in New Hampshire early, close the process out by those two victories. If Haley’s able to upset him here, at a minimum, it ensures a much longer process, or it could start a chain reaction that ends up with someone else being the nominee,” said Jim Merrill, a longtime New Hampshire political operative who directed Mitt Romney’s presidential bids in the state.

Trump “came into this as the odds-on favorite,” he said, but “New Hampshire is allowing a debate to occur where there wasn’t over the last four years. ... If there was a place where there’d be an early upset, it would be in New Hampshire.”

“We love underdogs,” Merrill added. “And Haley is absolutely an underdog who is making this a race as we speak.”

Notably, unlike some early states, New Hampshire allows independent voters to cast ballots in primaries. This year, without a weighty contest on the Democratic side, they’re relatively more likely to participate in the Republican primary, in a potential boon to Trump’s rivals.

“They’re the largest voting bloc in the state ... some recalcitrant Republicans, some disenfranchised Democrats. Whichever way they swing will make a big difference,” said William Shaheen, New Hampshire’s Democratic national committeeman and the husband of Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

While the mythology endures, the New Hampshire primary is undeniably changing, say candidates and longtime operatives in the state. The storied tradition of retail politics is eroding, worn away by the constant barrage of social media and the 24-hour news cycle, shrunk by the nationalization of US politics. No longer does the fall before a primary year guarantee a chance encounter with a top-tier candidate on a trip to the laundromat or a local cafe. (It should be noted, though, that one December evening, while picking up dinner in Concord, this reporter did unknowingly stumble into a campaign event for Dean Phillips, a Minnesota congressman waging a quixotic primary challenge to Biden.)

Some in politics — notably Biden and the Democratic National Committee — argue New Hampshire should lose its place at the front of the nominating contest, since the overwhelmingly white state does not reflect the nation’s racial and ethnic diversity. States such as South Carolina, national Democrats argue, should have the chance to kick off the primary season. Biden has gone so far as to refuse to file for the primary ballot in New Hampshire, forcing supporters to launch a write-in campaign.

But veteran New Hampshire politicians say despite the changes, and despite opposition from national Democrats, the state’s closely held primary remains something special. New Hampshire, they argue, is a place where underdogs can still thrive — a small state where candidates can cover a lot of ground even without much money, where the playing field is as close to level as it gets in American politics.

“New Hampshire is always going to be relevant to vetting candidates in a way that helps them on the national stage,” Merrill said. “The exciting thing is, New Hampshire’s in play. And there are still truths to be revealed in New Hampshire that we haven’t yet seen about who’s going to bear up well.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.