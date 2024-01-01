Police officers are charged with crimes, but verdicts are mixed

In the three years since the murder of George Floyd, whose death in police custody ignited a national movement against police brutality, prosecutors have charged police and emergency medical workers in a number of high-profile cases.

The next day, on Dec. 22, a jury in Colorado convicted two paramedics of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody in 2019 after officers subdued him and medics injected him with the powerful sedative ketamine.

A few days before Christmas, a jury in Washington state cleared three Tacoma police officers of criminal charges in the death of Manuel “Manny” Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in police custody in 2020 after pleading that he could not breathe.

The result has been a mixed bag of verdicts: convictions, acquittals, and, in one case, a mistrial. Civil rights activists and legal experts say the different outcomes reflect a country still struggling with how to view cases of police use of lethal force and shifting public sentiment on law enforcement and safety.

“Police accountability is still up for debate. Even with actual evidence, even with bodycam footage, we’re still in a place where we cannot be certain that an officer’s conviction for wrongdoing will take place through our judicial system,” Charles Coleman Jr., a civil rights lawyer, former New York City prosecutor, and MSNBC legal analyst, said in an interview in October.

The deaths of Floyd, McClain, Ellis, and Breonna Taylor — all killed in fatal police encounters within a nine-month span — came to occupy a central place in the racial justice movement and, in some cases, inspired reforms in the cities where they were killed.

In total, 16 police officers and paramedics faced state and federal charges in the four cases, with eight convictions so far, including a former police detective who pleaded guilty to federal charges in Taylor’s case.

But convictions are only one piece of the justice system, reform activists pointed out.

“The algorithm of justice are charges, arrest, conviction, and sentencing,” MiDian Holmes, a community activist in Aurora, Colo., said after the paramedics’ conviction in McClain’s death. She said she is thankful for the three convictions in the case, but “we do not know justice until we see sentencing.”

No organization comprehensively tracks the number of law enforcement prosecutions. But legal experts and those pushing for police reform say prosecutors seem more willing to bring charges against police officers, although juries are not as willing to convict.

“There’s at least a situation in which police are subjected to the same criminal law processes as the rest of us would be,” said Ian Farrell, associate professor of law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Jurors, however, are often reluctant to second-guess “the split-second decisions of police officers in potentially violent street encounters,” said Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University.

Stinson, whose research includes police misconduct, has built a public database of police officers charged in shootings compiled from media reports.

From 2020-23, 71 officers were charged with murder or manslaughter stemming from an on-duty shooting, compared with 43 officers from 2016-19. The data are limited to shooting deaths, which means some of the most recent notable police killings, such as Floyd’s, McClain’s, and Ellis’s, were not in the count.

The trial of the officers in the Ellis case was considered a test of Washington’s police accountability legislation, approved by voters in 2018.

During trial, jurors heard prosecutors describe how officers beat, choked, and hogtied Ellis and placed a hood over his head. Defense lawyers said police actions were justified because Ellis fought the officers with “extraordinary strength,” the Seattle Times reported. They argued that Ellis died from methamphetamine found in his system and a preexisting heart condition. Before the case went to trial, the Ellis family reached a $4 million settlement agreement with Pierce County in 2022.

Stinson’s data also leaves out the case of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody last January. Five former Memphis police officers were accused of beating Nichols during a police stop and charged with second-degree murder and assault in state court, plus civil rights violations in federal court. One officer has pleaded guilty to some state and federal charges; the other four have pleaded not guilty.

The death of McClain, who was placed in a neck restraint and given a fatal sedative dose during a police stop in Aurora, offers one of the clearest examples of the impact of national protests and public pressure leading to charges.

Not long after he was killed, a local prosecutor declined to charge police officers and paramedics. But Colorado’s attorney general later opened an investigation that resulted in a 32-count indictment, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. Two months after the indictment, the city of Aurora agreed to pay the parents of McClain $15 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit.

Community activists and the families of victims have also looked for accountability in other ways, outside of criminal prosecutions.

After a jury found one of the officers in McClain’s case not guilty, he returned to his job on the Aurora force, but he is currently on paid personal leave.

A local NAACP chapter began organizing a response. Members of the civil rights organization are demanding a public apology from the officer, Nathan Woodyard, and applying pressure to keep him from returning to a role that would require him to interact with civilians.

Art Acevedo, Aurora’s interim police chief, said he understands that many in the community do not want Woodyard back on the force. But he said there’s also a segment of the community who support his return.

It is unclear if Woodyard would return to active duty, Acevedo said, but if he does, “we’re going to take into consideration what’s best for the department, for the community and, ultimately, for Officer Woodyard himself.”

Even in cases of failed criminal convictions, families have been awarded millions and dedicated some of that to furthering police reform.

Four years after the 2018 death of 19-year-old Anton Black in police custody in Maryland, his family and a community coalition partially settled a federal civil rights lawsuit that included $5 million payout and reform initiatives.

The partial settlement requires the three Maryland law enforcement agencies involved to overhaul their use-of-force policies and requires training for implicit bias and de-escalation. It also includes a requirement for more resources for police officers who encounter people with mental health issues in crisis.

“No family should have to go through what we went through,” Black’s mother, Jennell Black, said in a statement after the settlement. “I hope the reforms within the police departments will save lives and prevent any family from feeling the pain we feel every day.”

