Why Biden shouldn’t run again

The reelection of Donald Trump is not an option for America. He does not believe in democracy; he doesn’t recognize the concept or sanctity of elections or the peaceful transition of power. But as the calendar turns to 2024, the Democratic Party faces a critical dilemma, with polls showing that Biden is hemorrhaging support in seven key battleground states . He has lost support in all demographic groups that formed the coalition that elected him in 2020. In addition, the latest national polls show Biden losing to the former president, which all but assures an Electoral College victory for Trump. Alarmingly, only 25 percent of those polled believe that Biden has the mental acuity and stamina to serve as president. His approval ratings hover around 40 percent and the overwhelming majority of Democrats believe that Biden should not run for a second term.

I have been involved in Democratic Party politics since 1972 and worked for the Democratic National Committee from 1973 to 1978. I oversaw the 1976 delegate selection process that nominated Jimmy Carter. Over the years, I have served three DNC chairs and have been involved in five presidential campaigns. I have been a staffer and a candidate. In 2005, I was elected mayor of the city of New Bedford and served three terms. In short, I was born a Democrat and will die a Democrat. Yet it’s with great urgency and conviction that I call on President Biden to step aside.

Solid economic data is not convincing voters that inflation is under control — it stands at 3.1 percent, a six point drop from June 2022 when it reached a 40-year high of 9.1 percent — or that it has not crushed their paychecks since Biden took office. Adding insult to injury, more than 75 percent of bipartisan voters polled believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. While polls are a snapshot in time, and one can argue that political fortunes can take a turn for the better, the troubling poll numbers, less than a year before Election Day, cannot be rationalized away and are a prescription for a political disaster looming for the Democrats and the country.

We have seen this scenario before and, consequently, presidents have lost their reelection bids. One president, however, took the boldest of actions. On March 31, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson, with the backdrop of pressures from the divisive Vietnam War, turbulent domestic issues, and political storm clouds gathering rapidly, including an anemic showing in the New Hampshire primary, gave a nationally televised speech on his “Vietnam Peace Initiative.” He concluded this speech by telling the American people that “I have concluded that I should not permit the presidency to become involved in the partisan divisions that are developing in this political year. With America’s sons in the fields far away, with America’s future under challenge right here at home, with our hopes and the world’s hopes for peace in the balance every day, I do not believe that I should devote an hour or a day of my time to any personal partisan causes, or to any duties other than the awesome duties of this office — the presidency of your country. Accordingly, I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.”

With these words, Johnson put the country before his personal interests. Biden needs to do the same.

The issues facing the United States at home and abroad are ever pressing and complex. Once again, it appears that our democracy is in grave danger. Our country is in the grips of a historic divide on everything from the economy and basic constitutional rights to local school board policies. There are two major wars raging around the world, both of which have profound impacts on America’s national security. A Trump victory in 2024 puts the free world at risk.

Biden has served in public office for 47 years, as a senator, vice president, and now president. In 2020, he defeated Trump at a time when America’s democracy was at stake. For example, during his first term, Trump attempted to dismantle many safeguards that ensure election integrity. In spite of these attempts, Biden was legitimately elected president. His administration has been successful legislatively and Biden has restored dignity to the office of the president, but he must now step aside. He has an obligation to the American people to allow an electoral process to develop without his hoping to defy the odds. Given the stakes for our country’s democracy, it is untenable for the Democratic Party to renominate Biden when a new generation of qualified Democrats is ready and willing to run for the nomination.

Who among the new generation of leaders is prepared to run? Governors, senators, House members, mayors, and local leaders, many who ran in 2020 and have continued to gain experience and prove their mettle. Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Governor Gavin Newsom of California, Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Representative Val Demings of Florida, and former representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas, to name just a few of the leaders who should, and may, consider stepping forward to offer their service to our country.

Biden should make the speech. He should indicate that he will not seek the nomination of the Democratic Party for president of the United States. He must indicate in no uncertain terms that the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic state parties shall conduct a nominating process that provides for an open, full, meaningful, and timely opportunity for all Democrats to participate. Biden can assume the role of a statesman rather than a politician attempting to reverse the polls and resurrect himself for another term in office.

It’s time for the president to give the speech that puts the country’s future first — because time is running out.

Scott W. Lang was mayor of New Bedford from 2006 to 2012.