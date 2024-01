I am writing to thank you for putting the article by Francie Lin on the front page of the Dec. 24 Sunday Globe (“Amid noise and chaos, a reliable respite in art”). We all are in need of activities that can relieve us, if only briefly, from the horrors of our world. Not only did Lin give the reader ideas from the arts that could be one’s own respite, but in ending by talking about the need to grieve while moving forward, she also engendered hope.

Janice Singer