LETTERS

Hyde Park train noise is unbearable. Electrify Fairmount line ASAP.

Updated January 1, 2024, 58 minutes ago
The Blue Hill Avenue stop on the Fairmount commuter rail line in Mattapan.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Re “Promise of electrified Fairmount line looms as state weighs new commuter contract” by Jon Chesto (Business, Dec. 22): We can’t sleep in Hyde Park. For the last two years, we’ve lived with pounding through the night from idling diesel engines at the Readville train station. I participated with more than 200 other Hyde Park residents in an MBTA sound survey this year. One night last month, the pounding continued from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Noise pollution has been shown to take years off a person’s life, with effects including heart disease and cognitive decline.

The state’s failure to make electrification of this line a priority is driving us crazy.

Pamela Wescott

Hyde Park

