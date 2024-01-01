Hyde Park train noise is unbearable. Electrify Fairmount line ASAP.

Re “Promise of electrified Fairmount line looms as state weighs new commuter contract” by Jon Chesto (Business, Dec. 22): We can’t sleep in Hyde Park. For the last two years, we’ve lived with pounding through the night from idling diesel engines at the Readville train station. I participated with more than 200 other Hyde Park residents in an MBTA sound survey this year. One night last month, the pounding continued from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Noise pollution has been shown to take years off a person’s life, with effects including heart disease and cognitive decline.

The state’s failure to make electrification of this line a priority is driving us crazy.