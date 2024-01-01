Trump saw a void, filled it, and created a cult

I was chilled by the article on Donald Trump’s followers (“Many Trump fans trust nothing — except him,” Page A1, Dec. 23). Your reporters described the strength of the loyalty of die-hard Trump supporters, and this is important even as it continues to be a horrifying concern for those of us with a grip on a reality larger than Trump and his base. Yet I fear that the article also could become a Trump recruitment tool for some readers.

I know I am not the first to view Trump’s followers as a cult. A November 2022 MasterClass article states, “People join cult movements for various reasons, most of which revolve around a desire for meaning and community. … Former cult members often describe the long-lasting sense of loneliness and nihilism they felt prior to becoming part of something bigger than themselves.” This is the secret power of Trump, and the main point I took from Jess Bidgood and Niki Griswold’s article.