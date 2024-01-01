EMass boys’ basketball: Catalysts in Commonwealth title, North Andover’s Cam Bethel, Zach Wolinski headline Players of the Week

Josiah Adamson, Catholic Memorial — The freshman earned Garden City MVP honors with 14 points in the tournament semifinals and 24 points in a 59-54 championship victory over Newton North.

Cason and Deshawn Faulk, Bridgewater-Raynham — The sophomore and junior brothers spearheaded a stellar defensive effort from the Trojans to win the Larry Fisher Holiday Tournament. Cason totaled 21 points, 23 rebounds, and 5 steals, and Deshawn accumulated 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 9 assists in wins over Scituate (78-31) and Belmont (66-57).

Lucas Massihc, Canton — After scoring 10 points to help the Bulldogs top Randolph, 55-36, the senior guard dropped a game-high 21 points in a 62-56 win over Milton to be named MVP of the Derrick Snowden Tournament.