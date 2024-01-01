fb-pixelEMass boys’ basketball: Catalysts in Commonwealth title, North Andover’s Cam Bethel, Zach Wolinski headline Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: Catalysts in Commonwealth title, North Andover’s Cam Bethel, Zach Wolinski headline Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated January 1, 2024, 15 minutes ago
Zach Wolinski (11) had his eye on the ball at both ends of the court for North Andover in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic at Merrimack College.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Josiah Adamson, Catholic Memorial — The freshman earned Garden City MVP honors with 14 points in the tournament semifinals and 24 points in a 59-54 championship victory over Newton North.

Cason and Deshawn Faulk, Bridgewater-Raynham — The sophomore and junior brothers spearheaded a stellar defensive effort from the Trojans to win the Larry Fisher Holiday Tournament. Cason totaled 21 points, 23 rebounds, and 5 steals, and Deshawn accumulated 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 9 assists in wins over Scituate (78-31) and Belmont (66-57).

Lucas Massihc, Canton — After scoring 10 points to help the Bulldogs top Randolph, 55-36, the senior guard dropped a game-high 21 points in a 62-56 win over Milton to be named MVP of the Derrick Snowden Tournament.

JJ Martinez, St. Mary’s — The sophomore came up huge in the Boverini Tournament, scoring 29 points to help the Spartans overcome an 11-point deficit for a 68-64 overtime win over Lynn English, then producing 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-57 win over Lynn Tech in the final.

Cam Bethel and Zach Wolinski, North Andover — The seniors teamed up to lead the Scarlet Knights to their first Commonwealth Motors Classic championship in 32 years, with Bethel at the forefront of the defense and Wolinski averaging 19 points and 5 assists while playing all 32 minutes in wins over Methuen (61-48), Central Catholic (58-49), and Lawrence (68-63).

